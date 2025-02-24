Cody Rhodes to be stripped of the Undisputed Title; major heel turn after 12 years? 4 Twists that are possible following The Rock's offer

The Rock wants Cody Rhodes' soul. That is something we never expected to say in 2025, but here we are. It has instantly become the most interesting storyline in WWE.

A lot can happen after The Final Boss offered The American Nightmare to become his corporate champion. Rhodes has to make his decision by Elimination Chamber, with him expected to turn down the proposal. But what will happen afterward?

Here are four twists that may happen between The Rock and Cody Rhodes.

#4. The Rock misuses his power to strip Cody Rhodes of the Undisputed WWE Title

The Rock wouldn't be happy if Cody Rhodes rejected his offer. He may end up misusing his power to sabotage The American Nightmare's career. The first step would be to strip Rhodes of his Undisputed WWE Championship.

It would be such a gut punch to him and his fans, with The Final Boss saying he has to do what's best for business. Of course, Cody can then fight his way back to the title by winning a series of matches, before potentially challenging The Rock's chosen champion at WrestleMania 41.

#3. The Rock helps Drew McIntyre win the Elimination Chamber Match

If stripping Cody Rhodes of his title is a step too far even for The Final Boss, he can instead influence the outcome of the men's Elimination Chamber match. The Rock can choose who he wants as Cody's opponent at WrestleMania 41, publicly backing that one person.

Drew McIntyre could be that chosen one. The Final Boss has endorsed the SmackDown star before, even personally gifting him a Scottish Claymore after he re-signed with WWE. An alliance between The Rock and McIntyre isn't out of the question, so the Hollywood icon could help him win inside the Chamber before being by his side against Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

#2. CM Punk sells his soul to The Rock

The Rock could end up being much more patient in his approach to this situation. He doesn't need to interfere in the men's Elimination Chamber Match. The Final Boss can instead dangle the privileges of being the corporate champion in front of Cody Rhodes' opponent.

CM Punk might end up challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. So, perhaps, his desperation will win out and The Second City Saint makes a deal with the devil. The Rock can cost Rhodes the title at The Show of Shows, beginning a shocking alliance with Punk in the process.

It would be reminiscent of Stone Cold Steve Austin joining Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 41. The funny thing is that it was at The Rock's expense. Oh, how the tables have turned!

#1. Cody Rhodes actually turns heel

The Rock would still be lurking after Cody Rhodes rejects him at Elimination Chamber, tempting his WrestleMania 41 opponent to turn heel. Be it CM Punk or John Cena, it is an interesting prospect. However, WWE could swerve the entire world. What if The American Nightmare himself is the one who turns heel?

Rhodes can spend the entire month of March and half of April wondering whether he made the right decision. He'd re-evaluate it, especially if the fan support for him dies down in favor of Cena or Punk. The pressure of being Undisputed WWE Champion is getting to him, just like what The Straight Edge Superstar said.

So, Cody Rhodes can inform his friend, The Rock, that he will sell his soul at WrestleMania 41. It would be among the most shocking heel turns in WWE history, as well as one of the most compelling ones.

