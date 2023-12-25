Dominik Mysterio arrested & 4 of the biggest Christmas moments in WWE history

WWE has had several exciting and memorable moments in the spirit of the holidays. Most of these moments took place during the Christmas season, but they don't always end in glee for some people.

A notable instance was when Dominik Mysterio was arrested last year. He and Rhea Ripley visited the Mysterio Household, where his father and mother, Rey Mysterio and Angie, were present. After they disrespected Rey and his wife, Angie slapped Rhea, and cops were called. However, it was the younger Mysterio they arrested, who later was bailed out by Mami.

For this list, we will look at four other Christmas moments that occurred in WWE.

#4. The Battle of the Santas

In the weeks leading up to the December 23, 2013, episode of WWE RAW, the company advertised a Bad Santa vs Good Santa match. The former is portrayed by Damien Sandow, while the latter is by Mark Henry.

Bad Santa and his two elves, Tamina Snuka and AJ Lee, were seen denying a little girl. He stated her breath was bad, refused to listen to her requests, and believed every child was ungrateful. Damien's character even made her cry by saying he would cancel Christmas.

Mark Henry's character was much more delightful towards kids. Good Santa was aided by his three elves, The Bella Twins and Hornswoggle. When asked what the little boy wanted, he noted he was sad. The child informed him that a Bad Santa planned to cancel Christmas.

When the two men eventually met on Monday Night RAW, both gave it their all and incorporated several items into the match. However, despite Bad Santa using the presents and trees to his advantage, Good Santa took home the victory.

#3. John Cena gets a WWE Hall of Famer as a present

Santa Claus is known to grant the wishes of children, much like John Cena. However, in 2008, it was The Cenation Leader who was gifted a very special present.

On the December 22, 2008, episode of WWE RAW, John Cena interrupted the promo of Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix, known as Glamarella. The Cenation Leader challenged the unexpected duo to a mixed tag team, and although they agreed, he was now tasked to find a partner.

During the match, fans were delighted when John announced that Santa Claus gifted him Trish Stratus. The appearance of the former Women's Champion was a surprise, as she hadn't wrestled for two years at the time after retiring in 2006. Cena and Trish were the duo who won the match.

#2. Former WWE Champion almost ended Christmas

As mentioned above, some holiday moments don't always end in cheers. An example is in 2012 when Alberto Del Rio almost took the life of Santa Claus.

On the December 24, 2012, episode of RAW, Del Rio was making his entrance and accidentally hit Santa, who was played by Mick Foley. Claus was assisted by medics and escorted to the trainer's room.

Backstage, the former WWE Champion insisted he was innocent as that was his usual parking spot. Booker T then informed him that Santa requested Del Rio to be in action on a Mircle on 34th Street Fight against John Cena.

When both men battled in the aforementioned match, they utilized the presents surrounding the area. Towards the end, Santa returned and attacked Ricardo Rodriguez and introduced Alberto to Socko to aid John with the victory.

#1. Vince McMahon got his attitude adjusted by Santa

John Cena will once again appear on this list, but this time around, he will be the Santa Claus giving gifts.

In the 2007 Tribute to the Troops, Vince McMahon had an unfortunate meeting with Santa Claus. This was unfortunate to McMahon since the latter didn't hold back with his insults.

This prompted the now 78-year-old to rip out the beard and hat of Santa, which revealed John. This was a shock to many since at the time, Cena was absent for a while as he was tending to an injury for his torn pectoral muscle. Despite wearing a sling and only one arm functioning, The Champ carried McMahon and delivered an Attitude Adjustment.

