Dominik Mysterio to lose his title to former champion? 5 WWE stars who could be the next NXT North American Champion

Dominik Mysterio successfully retained his NXT North American Championship in an incredible match on WWE RAW tonight. The Judgment Day star defeated Dragon Lee in their rematch from the August 8, 2023, episode of NXT.

Dominik Mysterio was originally scheduled to put his title on the line against Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy. However, Ali was released from his WWE contract, leaving Dirty Dom without a challenger for the September 30 Premium Live Event.

Until now, WWE has neither confirmed nor canceled Dominik's match at NXT No Mercy. Until that happens, we are assuming that the matchup will take place and one of these five men could be his next opponent.

#5. Nathan Frazer needs to move on from the Heritage Cup

Nathan Frazer’s flashy move set has made him one of the must-see stars on the NXT roster. Seth Rollins’ former pupil has continued to impress fans and peers with his insane momentum and aerobatic skills. He is a former NXT Heritage Cup Champion, an accolade that could guide him to another singles title win on NXT No Mercy.

Frazer failed to qualify for the NXT Global Heritage Invitational finals against Noam Dar. He lost to Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Duke Hudson to determine the semifinalist of the tournament on the September 19, 2023, episode of NXT. He could show up this Tuesday as a new challenger to Dominik Mysterio’s NXT North American Championship.

#4. Axiom needs the right opportunity to prove himself

Axiom has proven time and time again that he could go toe-to-toe with the best superstars on the NXT roster. The masked superstar has been looking for the right opportunity to make a name for himself on the black and gold brand.

A potential match against Dominik Mysterio could be his ticket to stardom. Axiom has yet to win the championship gold on NXT. He could step up to The Judgment Day star this Tuesday on NXT and earn a shot at the North American Championship.

#3. Giovanni Vinci could be returning to NXT

There is no denying the fact that Imperium is not happy with Giovanni Vinci. The former NXT Tag Team Champion continues to disappoint Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW. His treatment has fans convinced that his days with the faction are numbered.

Vinci could return to NXT to resume his solo career. He could turn heel following his eventual exit from Imperium. A program with Dominik Mysterio over the NXT North American Championship could be a good comeback for the Italian superstar.

#2. Trick Williams is no sidekick

Trick Williams was tired of being called Carmelo Hayes’ sidekick, so he decided to prove his naysayers wrong. The 29-year-old star had an excellent opener against Ilja Dragunov at NXT Heatwave on August 22, 2023.

Trick Williams is another superstar who could be a great opponent for Dominik. The two have crossed paths in the past when Dom and Rhea Ripley first showed up in NXT. A match between Trick and Dominik could put the former on the path to individual stardom.

#1. Angelo Dawkins has teased a feud with Dominik Mysterio

Angelo Dawkins may be a tag team specialist, but he has thrived in singles competition as well. The one-half of the Street Profits uses his strength and athleticism to the best of his abilities in matches on the main roster.

WWE first teased a feud between Dawkins and Dominik during their segment on SmackDown several weeks ago. The Judgment Day was confronted by Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits on the September 8, 2023, episode of the blue brand.

Moreover, fans will have to wait till Tuesday to find out if Dominik Mysterio gets a new opponent for the scheduled NXT North American Championship defense at No Mercy.

Who do you think could be the probable opponent to challenge Dominik Mysterio for his NXT North American Championship at No Mercy? Sound off in the comments section below!