Elimination Chamber 2021- 3 Heel turns and 2 face turns that WWE could pull off

Elimination Chamber 2021, one of the final pit-stops on the road to WrestleMania, is scheduled to take place this weekend. This is certainly not a pay-per-view that fans can afford to miss because of the twists and turns that could happen before WrestleMania.

Do keep in mind that Edge and Bianca Belair have not yet informed us about their WrestleMania opponents. While that is unlikely to change by Elimination Chamber 2021, more pieces should fall into place this weekend.

Here are three heel turns and two face turns we could potentially see at Elimination Chamber 2021. Please air your thoughts about every turn mentioned in this article in the comments section below.

Moreover, don't hesitate to put your fantasy booker hat on and list your own heel and face turns in the very same column.

#1 Keith Lee turns heel at Elimination Chamber 2021 and joins The Hurt Business

There are rumors doing the rounds that Keith Lee may miss Elimination Chamber 2021. However, the Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship is still advertised for the show, and until something changes from WWE's end, we'll assume that the match is happening.

Bobby Lashley has been very vocal about wanting Keith Lee in The Hurt Business:

"Keith has earned respect from a lot of people. He has been going out there and doing everything he has to do. I think he’s the kind of person who might need a little Hurt Business in his life to take him to that next level. He is ready to breakout, as are others." said Lashley

Let's assume that Lashley defeats Keith Lee and Riddle and then extends an olive branch to Lee at Elimination Chamber 2021. Maybe Lee turns heel at this time, inflicting major hurt upon Riddle.