Extra Whip, Crazy Leets, Flex - 5 WWE Superstars' real-life nicknames you probably didn't know

Many WWE Superstars have famous on-screen nicknames. The WWE Universe knows Randy Orton, for example, as The Viper and The Legend Killer. Fans also know Triple H as The Game, The King of Kings, and The Cerebral Assassin.

Meanwhile, several superstars also have real-life nicknames that fans probably do not know. One superstar used to call a co-worker "Crazy Leets." Another also named a fellow WWE wrestler "Extra Whip."

Here are five WWE Superstars' real-life nicknames you probably did not know.

#5. AJ Lee

AJ Lee listed CM Punk as "Grandpa" on her phone

Before they became a couple, CM Punk and AJ Lee were very close friends. In her autobiography "Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules," the former Divas Champion stated that she and Punk were like brothers and sisters.

As they worked together in WWE, Punk brought Lee Starbucks coffee daily. He would then mock her for always wanting extra whipped cream. She later discovered that he gave her the nickname "Extra Whip" on his phone.

"He would bring me Starbucks coffee every day at work and mock me for being a chubster who always wanted extra whipped cream. This would soon be how he listed me in his phone: 'Extra Whip.' Because as he explained, it represented how I was smart and feisty and also kind of a cow," she wrote in her autobiography.

In return, the former Divas Champion listed her now-husband as "Grandpa" on her phone.

Punk and Lee have been married since 2014. While the former Divas Champion is now retired from the in-ring competition, her husband is under contract with AEW.

#4. Scarlett Bordeaux

After competing for nearly seven years in different promotions, including ROH and IMPACT Wrestling, Scarlett Bordeaux signed with WWE in November 2019. While wrestling fans may know her as The Smokeshow or The Perfect Ten, Bordeaux's close friends have another nickname for her.

Replying to a tweet in 2019, the 31-year-old superstar revealed the nickname her close friends have for her.

"A few of my close friends call me ScarScar!" Bordeaux wrote.

Although WWE released Bordeaux from her contract last November due to budget cuts, she recently returned to the company alongside her husband, Karrion Kross. The couple are currently on the SmackDown roster.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Edge had an unusual nickname for Lita

In 2005, Lita and Matt Hardy split after the latter discovered that the former Women's Champion was having an affair with Edge. The Rated-R Superstar and Lita then dated for a while before breaking up and going their separate ways.

In his book "Adam Copeland on Edge," the 11-time World Champion revealed that he liked to call Lita "Crazy Leets."

Following Edge and Lita's breakup, both dated other superstars. Lita had an on-and-off romantic relationship with CM Punk. However, their romance officially ended in 2013.

Meanwhile, The Rated-R Superstar dated Beth Phoenix for a few years before they tied the knot in 2016. The couple now have two children together.

#2. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon

From a very young age, Stephanie McMahon started working in WWE. The 45-year-old has admitted to learning a lot from her dad, Vince McMahon, over the years. Her on-screen character is also close to being a female Vince McMahon.

Due to similarities between Stephanie and her father, her brother Shane started calling her "The Vincess," as she revealed in an interview with Live With Chris Jericho. Others later began calling her the same, including Paul Heyman.

Vince McMahon recently retired from WWE amid allegations of misconduct. Hence, Stephanie became the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

#1. Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon retired earlier this year

Growing up, Vince McMahon had a tough childhood. He also had to go to military school. During that time, McMahon's friends knew him as "Flex."

An excerpt from McMahon's high school yearbook that went viral on social media revealed that the former Chairman and CEO had the nickname "Flex" during his high school days. He also hoped to become President of the United States.

"'Flex' will probably always be remembered for the way he strutted around school, holding his head high. His most outstanding accomplishments were in the field of athletics and geometry. Vince plans to attend East Carolina College next year, after which he hopes to achieve the high ambitions he has set for himself [President of the U.S.??]."

Although Vince McMahon never became the United States President, he became a successful businessman. The 77-year-old created the world's most successful professional wrestling promotion.

Do you know any strange nicknames we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments section below!

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi