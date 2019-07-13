Extreme Rules: 5 Decisions that can cause a massive backlash among fans

Let's hope this does not happen!

We are less than 48 hours away from the 2019 Extreme Rules PPV, which will come live to us from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As many as 10 matches have been scheduled for the show so far, and most of them look promising.

The WWE creative currently would be finalizing the match outcomes and certain final calls, and they should be careful not to take any unpopular decision that might turn the fans against them. Hopefully, Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff will have a say in the outcomes and segments on the show.

In this article, let's take a look at the five decisions at Extreme Rules that could cause a massive backlash among fans.

#5 Bray Wyatt not returning

The Firefly Funhouse segments were so amazing that many fans were almost addicted to it. With them having seemingly ended a few weeks ago, the WWE Universe has been waiting for the new Bray Wyatt or his demonic avatar The Fiend to show up on TV.

From the last three weeks, Bray's puppets have been showing up in backstage segments on both RAW and SmackDown, spying on multiple wrestlers. This surely indicates that The Fiend is nearby as well, but when will he make his return? That is a question that many are asking.

While suspense is good, there has to be a point after which fans start losing their interest, and WWE should make sure that this does not happen in this case. Extreme Rules is the perfect platform for Bray to return and reveal his first victim, building towards a solid feud at SummerSlam.

Another absence from the Firefly Funhouse leader might upset his fans.

#4 Drew McIntyre taking the pin

Drew deserves better than this!

The weird pairing of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon has done more bad to the Scottish Psychopath than good. The way he has been playing the role of Shane's sidekick has hurt the 'monster heel' nature of his character.

At Extreme Rules, the duo is set to face the team of The Undertaker and Roman Reigns (The GraveYard Dogs, as per the new WWE t-shirt design). It's not hard to guess that the chances of Drew and Shane winning are very less. But even if they lose, it should be Shane who takes the pin instead of Drew. I don't see the point of protecting Shane over McIntyre, whom many consider being the next big thing in WWE.

There should come a point when Drew realizes that Shane is of no use and just a liability, and destroys him.

