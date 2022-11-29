Feuding with Roman Reigns, building a new brand - 5 possible directions for Sheamus following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 

Sheamus has had a career revival prior to WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. The superstar recently discussed how he thought his career was over and he's been given a second chance, so he treats each match like WrestleMania, and the work he's put in proves that sentiment is authentic.

He's put on banger after banger in the past year, appearing at major premium live events, including the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 show. Sheamus was involved in the main event alongside Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Bloodline.

While Sheamus and his crew ultimately lost to The Bloodline inside the WarGames cage, the Celtic Warrior had a great showing. As the smoke clears, fans are speculating about what may happen next with the Irish Superstar.

Below are five possible directions for Sheamus following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

#5. The Irishman could reignite his feud with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Sheamus

Many fans would argue that WWE SmackDown's greatest feud in 2022 was between Imperium and The Brawling Brutes. Perhaps more specifically, the rivalry between their leaders. Sheamus and Gunther had incredible bouts together earlier this year and memorable segments.

Their most notable bout came at WWE Clash at the Castle when Sheamus attempted to win the Intercontinental Championship. While he ultimately came up short, it helped push The Celtic Warrior back into the spotlight. Their rematch was mired in controversy when the match was believed to be over because of Gunther tapping out, only for it to be revealed that he didn't tap enough for the loss, which was a clever trick by the Austrian.

Now that WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 has passed, Sheamus may return his focus on Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship. A straight-up singles match between the two bruisers, one last time to determine the champion, is worthy of being on a premium live event.

#4. Sheamus could move to RAW to challenge Austin Theory

Sheamus didn't walk away with a win at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022, but Austin Theory did. A-Town's Finest walked into the event without a title but left Boston as the new United States Champion.

Theory didn't have an easy night by any means. He competed against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, with the three putting on an epic Triple Threat Match. However, Austin Theory walked away as the new champion when it was all said and done.

There's a chance that Sheamus could be an upcoming challenger for the RAW Superstar. While the Irishman is a member of Friday Night SmackDown, he has appeared on RAW a handful of times and could once again feud with Theory or at least challenge for the United States Title, a belt he's held in the past.

#3. He could team up with Drew McIntyre following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have a long and complicated history. The two stars rose through the European and British independent wrestling scene together around the same time, and WWE signed both. They've always had a sense of camaraderie, but there's also competitiveness.

Things got quite heated between the pair this year, with their rivalry eventually taking them to a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match. The two parted ways sooner after and haven't interacted much since. They've recently reunited, however.

Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes worked together to fight The Bloodline. While the ten-man tag team match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 didn't go in their favor, Sheamus and McIntyre might unite as a duo to dethrone The Usos. Since Holland and Butch couldn't capture the tag titles, maybe Sheamus and McIntyre can.

#2. Sheamus could challenge Roman Reigns following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

While Sheamus has had issues with Gunther and Imperium, he's most recently had problems with The Bloodline. It was a member of the group that initially injured his arm and temporarily took him out of action. The Bloodline also defeated Sheamus and his team at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

The leader of The Bloodline is Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is on top of the wrestling world as he's the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He's at the top of the wrestling mountain, and every superstar wants to be in his position.

Given that The Bloodline attacked Sheamus and the latter wants to be world champion, a feud with Roman Reigns is logical before the end of the year and the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

Could Sheamus challenge Reigns for the title following their brawl at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022? The option seems likely.

#1. He may disappear from the main roster to help build NXT Europe

Sheamus is Irish

Sheamus' career could take an interesting turn following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. While he's been a prominent star on RAW and SmackDown for over a decade, there's a chance that The Celtic Warrior could leave the main roster, even if just temporarily.

NXT UK shut down earlier this year. The brand hit a rough patch following the pandemic and WWE's internal changes. As a result, Triple H believes relaunching it as NXT Europe with a renewed focus will be better in the long run.

Given Sheamus' roots in Europe, he could potentially help launch the brand. While no start date has been announced for the brand, it could begin as soon as early 2023.

If it does, Sheamus could be the centerpiece of the territory and help it grow quickly. His stay there may be temporary, but it could be the former world champion's next move.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes