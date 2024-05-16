Fight with top star, challenge champion & more - 4 possible feuds for Erick Rowan in his first WWE match after 4 years 

WWE has had a few major additions and returns in the past six or seven months. The likes of Jade Cargill, CM Punk, Shawn Spears, Lexis King, Kairi Sane, and Andrade are some of the names who have popped up in the promotion.

Another name that is allegedly set to return from the past is Erick Rowan. Big Red was known for his time in The Wyatt Family, as one-half of The Bludgeon Brothers, and for aligning himself with Daniel Bryan to form a villainous duo.

While it isn't clear when he will return, there are reports stating that Rowan has been spotted at the Performance Center getting his physical and preparing for his comeback. This likely means that his return will come sooner rather than later. The big question is: what will the big man do when he's back on television?

While Rowan is rumored to be part of a new Uncle Howdy-based stable, that's only speculation for the time being. What we know for sure is that if he is indeed coming back, Rowan will likely have some big-time matches and compelling stories. This article will look at a handful of potential feuds for the big man upon his return.

Below are four possible feuds for Erick Rowan in his first WWE run in four years.

#4. Big Red could fight The Mad Dragon

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most intense superstars in all of pro wrestling history. The Russian has taken over WWE, first on NXT UK, then NXT, and now on the main roster. Given his skill level, he should likely rise to the top anywhere he goes.

The Mad Dragon was moved to Monday Night RAW as part of the 2024 WWE Draft. Since being drafted, he successfully defeated Ricochet in singles competition and then battled Jey Uso in the main event of the red brand's most recent episode.

It isn't clear where Ilja will go following his loss. If the company doesn't plan to have him feud with Gunther quite yet, an alternative option could be to have him feud with a returning Erick Rowan. The big man would have an obvious size and power advantage, but can the former Tag Team Champion keep Ilja down?

#3. He could chase after Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is a beloved WWE Superstar. He has been wrestling for well over two decades and has been part of the World Wrestling Entertainment for over ten years. In that time, he has won several singles and tag team titles.

The Underdog from the Underground is in a great spot right now. He holds the WWE Intercontinental Title and won the prized belt at WrestleMania XL by defeating Gunther. He has since successfully defended the prize against Chad Gable.

There is a chance that Big Red will want gold when he returns to the promotion. While he's had tag titles in his career, Rowan has never won a singles gold. That could change if he challenges Sami and dethrones the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

#2. Erick Rowan could feud with Jey Uso

Jey Uso is an incredibly popular performer who blew up in WWE seemingly out of nowhere. While The Usos have been popular for a long time, The Bloodline angle turned Jey from a solid mid-card act to one of the biggest names in the industry.

Main Event Jey Uso has had some ups and downs in WWE lately. He defeated his brother Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania but then lost to Damian Priest at Backlash France. He is currently in the King of the Ring tournament and doing well, advancing to the semi-finals.

If Erick Rowan is part of Uncle Howdy's new group, it would make sense that he he will target Jey. Many fans expect Howdy to go after the former Tag Team Champion, thanks to Uso calling himself the "Yeeter of Worlds" after the fans displayed the "Fireflies" during his entrance. The move is logical. Plus, The Wyatt Family and The Usos have history, which makes this even more intriguing.

#1. He could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles

Cody Rhodes is the biggest name in pro wrestling today, excluding part-time stars such as John Cena, The Rock, and Roman Reigns. He is also the Undisputed WWE Champion and the face of the entire company.

The American Nightmare won the prized Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40 by dethroning Roman Reigns. He has since successfully retained his gold by defeating AJ Styles at Backlash France.

While The American Nightmare will be clashing with Logan Paul at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring, there is no obvious challenger for him afterward. A returning Erick Rowan would provide something completely different in terms of Cody's opposition. A win for Rhodes would solidify his title reign while giving Rowan a solid rub.