5 big problems AEW's creative should address soon

Ever since AEW came into existence, the company has received some much-deserved praise for their work, be it from fans or wrestlers from fellow companies. The company has been able to maintain a steady viewership, along with providing intriguing storylines. AEW has done an exceptional job in such a short time, and their creative team deserves credit for the same.

But then, no show is perfect. As AEW projects itself as the alternative to the world's biggest wrestling company, WWE, they are bound to receive as much criticism as WWE, along with questions about their promotion.

In this article, we will try to present some big problems with the Tony Khan-led promotion, which, if addressed by the company, will help AEW grow.

#5 Multiple storylines for every superstar

But isn't Dark Order feuding with Cody and Matt Cardona?

Chris Jericho is feuding with Orange Cassidy, but he also had a brawl with Mike Tyson. Hangman Page has FTR protecting him from beatdowns and drinking beer with him. FTR, on the other hand, is disrespecting Kenny Omega (who seems to be turning heel) and even building up to a feud with The Young Bucks. But then, The Elite and FTR seem to be on the same page in their fight with The Dark Order, who themselves are feuding with Cody and the recently debuted Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). Quite straightforward, isn't it?

Satire aside, it would be a pain for a new fan to get upto speed with all the storylines that are taking place in AEW. With AEW, that issue gets compounded, which could put off new viewers.

Pro-wrestling, be it WWE or AEW, is a business after all, and every promotion's target should be to increase its audience by entertaining them, not confusing them.