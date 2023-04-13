Former friends, Royal Rumble revenge - 5 dream matches that could be set up by the upcoming WWE Draft

Triple H announced this past Friday night on SmackDown that the WWE Draft will be returning in a few weeks. The Game stated that every superstar in the company will be eligible to be selected this year.

The WWE Draft represents a fresh start for a superstar or even a brand. Fans will be excited to see where each superstar goes and the new potential matchups the draft will bring.

Listed below are five possible dream matches that could be set up by the upcoming WWE Draft.

#5. Cody Rhodes vs. Bray Wyatt could be set up by the WWE Draft

🅰️🅾️ @KXNGAO



Lmaoooo Cody Rhodes has rubber chicken PTSD, I just know he sees that chicken in his nightmares Lmaoooo Cody Rhodes has rubber chicken PTSD, I just know he sees that chicken in his nightmares😭😭😭 https://t.co/Zeis7Ydset

Cody Rhodes thought he would be leaving WrestleMania 39 as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but that was not the case. Instead, Solo Sikoa interfered in the main event and Roman Reigns retained the title. The American Nightmare now has to deal with Brock Lesnar and will have to conquer The Beast before he can start working his way back towards another shot at the championship.

Bray Wyatt is currently on the SmackDown roster but hasn't been seen for some time due to undisclosed health issues. Cody is an incredible storyteller and may be able to work with Bray to create something magical.

The initial buzz surrounding Bray's return is gone, but perhaps a feud with Rhodes could help turn things around for Wyatt after the WWE Draft in a few weeks.

#4. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio

AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio have battled a couple of times in the company but haven't put on the match they are capable of together. Styles is currently out of action nursing an ankle injury but could be returning soon and is eligible for the WWE Draft.

Rey Mysterio was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year but proved he has got plenty left in the tank in his victory over Dominik at WrestleMania 39. If AJ and Rey wind up on the same brand following the WWE Draft, they could build up to a dream match later this year at a premium live event.

#3. Montez Ford vs. Angelo Dawkins

Unpaid Critic  @Unpaid__Critic I think time has come to breakup the Street profits ! I think time has come to breakup the Street profits ! https://t.co/Powrnh6fcs

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been an entertaining duo as The Street Profits but have been rumored to be breaking up for months. Ford has shown the potential to be a singles star with his undeniable charisma.

The Street Profits get along fine but do not appear to be going anywhere as a team. They challenged Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania and lost after a forgettable match. Ford and Dawkins would be forced to separate if they were selected by different brands during the WWE Draft, which could lead to a rivalry between the two superstars.

Angelo has likely been hearing all the rumors that Montez is a potential breakout star, and could have developed some resentment towards his tag team partner. If the two are drafted to separate brands, Dawkins could turn on Ford and set up a match at a premium live event.

Montez would begin his run as a singles star with a victory over his former tag team partner and Dawkins could have a fresh start on another brand following the WWE Draft.

#2. Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is only 21 years old and will be a star on the main roster for years to come. If she is drafted to the same brand as Bayley, it would set up a dream match for many wrestling fans.

She recently spoke with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling and referred to Bayley as a big sister. Given their history, the two could have a long storyline after the WWE Draft leading up to a match to get fans invested in Roxanne Perez on the main roster.

"Bayley is so fricking awesome. When she was down at the Performance Center for rehab, she really got to connect with me and some of the other girls that came from wrestling just like her. And it's crazy because I met Bayley like when I was 14; it was an indie show, and she was there. I met her and told her I wanna be a WWE wrestler, 'I'm gonna start training,' and I have a picture with her," said Roxanne Perez.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther

PlatinumPuntz @PlatinumPuntz

Source: Fan cam alt angle of Cody Rhodes using the shattered dreams on Gunther at Royal Rumble 2023.Source: youtube.com/shorts/Lj8aOdv… Fan cam alt angle of Cody Rhodes using the shattered dreams on Gunther at Royal Rumble 2023. Source: youtube.com/shorts/Lj8aOdv… https://t.co/77FG63tq4I

Cody Rhodes returned from injury this past January as the 30th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. It came down to him and Intercontinental Champion Gunther as the final two superstars in the match.

The American Nightmare and The Ring General gave fans a preview of what they could do in the ring before Cody was able to send Gunther over the top rope to win the Royal Rumble.

Now that Cody has lost to Roman Reigns, he could feel compelled to go after Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Gunther and Cody may wind up on the same brand after the WWE Draft, and the dream match could become a reality.

The Ring General was very close to punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania and may want revenge on Cody if the two are on the same brand.

Poll : 0 votes