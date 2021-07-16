5 Former WWE World Champions who may never win another

In wrestling, many people would agree that being WWE Champion or Universal Champion is currently one of the highest honors in the sport.

There have been many champions over the history of the professional wrestling business. A lucky group of them have even gone on to win world titles on multiple occasions.

There are indeed many stars that have never or will never be in the championship picture. On the other hand, you have champions like The Rock, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and current Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who were in the title picture for most of their careers.

Some champions have won world titles but their reigns have just been forgotten about throughout the years. Unfortunately, those superstars will most likely never get another shot at a World Championship ever again.

There are also stars that fans feel should have another World Championship opportunity but due to storylines, it just does not seem like something that is on the table.

Here is a list of former WWE World Champions currently signed to WWE who may never win another WWE World Championship ever again.

# 5 Dolph Ziggler -The Show Off WWE Champion

Champion Ziggler with AJ Lee and Big E

Dolph Ziggler is a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and has come a long way since his days in The Spirit Squad!

Ziggler had his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign in 2011. During a storyline with Edge and Vickie Guerrero, he was awarded the championship.

Edge used an illegal spear during their previous match; therefore, General Manager Vickie Guerrero stripped Edge of the championship and handed it to Dolph Ziggler. That reign would only last the night, as Edge would win it back at the end of the show.

The next year, Ziggler would go on to win The Money in the Bank contract and gain the opportunity at a future championship match.

On the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 29, Ziggler would successfully cash in his contract against an exhausted Alberto Del Rio.

He would end up being injured and his reign would come to an end after 69 days due to him being out with a concussion. Upon his return, he lost in a rematch to Alberto Del Rio during his first title defense, seeming to end his run.

Ziggler has not won a World Championship run since his loss in 2013, despite having a few opportunities since.

WWE actually turned Ziggler’s frustration about not being utilized to his full potential in a storyline. Ziggler would end up leaving for a few months and had a short push when he returned.

Despite having only two short World Championship runs, Dolph Ziggler is a well-versed superstar who has had multiple reigns as Intercontinental, United States, and World Tag Team Champion.

Ziggler has proven that he has what it takes to be an entertaining star and have the ability to be a strong mid-card contender.

It has been eight years since Dolph Ziggler won a World Championship, therefore, he will likely finish his career as one of the best mid-card talents of this era.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush