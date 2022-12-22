Former WWE Champion, Hollywood star - 5 opponents for Logan Paul in 2023

Internet sensation Logan Paul officially became a WWE Superstar in 2022 after signing a multi-year deal in July. He has since gone on to face The Miz at SummerSlam and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul has impressed fans and veterans every time he steps foot in the squared circle. Despite being initially booed, he got over the crowd owing to his hard-hitting in-ring style and over-delivered performances as opposed to expectations.

Paul's match against Roman Reigns this year was considered one of the best main events on a premium live event. During his match against the Tribal Chief, Logan suffered an injury and was sidelined for the time being.

With a Royal Rumble return being reported, let's look at five opponents for the Social Media Influencer in 2023.

#5. On our list of 5 opponents for Logan Paul in 2023: 16-time World Champion John Cena

John Cena celebrates his 20th anniversary in June 2022.

WWE's John Cena was a polarizing name from late 2000s through 2010s. Lately, however, he has arguably one of the most loyal fanbases among the entire company's roster and is universally beloved.

The 16-time World Champion will be competing in a tag team bout on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 to continue his streak of wrestling for at least one match a year.

The leader of Cenation has wrestled in quite a few matches over the last couple of years. He put his opponents over selflessly, be it against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last year, The Fiend at WrestleMania 36, or Finn Bálor in 2019.

You may think Cena will go over for obvious reasons against Logan Paul, yes?

WWE might just give Logan a win over the Champ and use the momentum to push the internet star to another substantial program. Meanwhile, the poster boy of the PG Era will head back to Hollywood following his rumored match at WrestleMania.

Logan facing John Cena would be a great crowd-puller for the Show of Shows, but whoever should go over is up for debate. Who's your pick?

#4. A Bray Wyatt and Logan Paul feud can generate massive viewership

Logan Paul versus Bray Wyatt: Take the money and run!

Logan Paul is quite the star on the internet, and that is an understatement. Bray Wyatt has a fan following of his own, and while his earlier renditions were hard to fathom as someone who frequents the internet, his current version is rather fitting.

Wyatt reportedly has increased viewership for WWE by 30% upon his return at Extreme Rules this year. Both wrestlers have a niche for holding the interest of a generation that finds it hard to pay attention and care for a long stretch of time.

Wyatt and Paul could possibly tell a great WWE story and, in turn, produce a different style of a match.

The former Universal Champion is best when his opponent brings a challenge, and the imPaulsive star has proved his mettle as a wrestler to watch out for with his performances in 2022.

#3. On our list of 5 opponents for Logan Paul in 2023: Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley had a resurgence in 2021.

Bobby Lashley is a household name today. Whilst he was an exceptional talent during his first stint with the Stamford-based company, he finally rose to main event status in 2021 when he defeated The Miz to win his first WWE Championship.

In 2022, his feud with Brock Lesnar stood out as a box office draw, a big fight for the casual audience.

The All Mighty is the perfect opponent for Logan Paul. The former WWE Champion has a hard-hitting powerhouse style that should mesh well with Paul's high-flying style, who fought a barn-burner with Reigns in November.

#2. The Viper has to hit Paul with an RKO out of nowhere in 2023

Randy Orton is best known for his RKOs out of nowhere.

Here's a great pairing, and I'll tell you why. Randy Orton and Logan Paul are both wrestlers who have a fan following of their own, and yet, there are quite a few who might discern with either of their careers.

Orton has been subject to a few controversies over the years, including violations of the wellness policy, and Paul has had struggles with addictions of his own.

But at the end of the day, it comes down to one thing: The vast majority of people care for The Viper unanimously and get insanely excited seeing him RKO someone "outta nowhere."

Logan Paul and Randy Orton are two interesting characters that could work out a great story, one that will pull viewers. They are incredibly popular in the media. Should their paths cross, it will definitely be a fight to remember.

#1. On our list of 5 opponents for Logan Paul in 2023: Austin Theory

Austin Theory is the current US Champ in his second reign.

Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames to win the United States Championship for the second time in his career.

The 25-year-old is currently engaged in a feud against the Visionary, one that surprisingly holds an element of mystery. In this scenario, Rollins might be heading towards a loss against the champion before moving on to bigger things.

In which case, The A-Town Down needs a match at the Show of Shows, one that puts him and also the title on the card. Logan Paul, albeit bigger than Theory owing to his popularity from his most recent in-ring showings, is an ideal challenger for Theory's belt.

After failing to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, this may be the next thing for Paul.

Do you think Logan Paul should challenge for the United States title sometime next year? Sound off in the comments section below.

