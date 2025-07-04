Former WWE Champion to turn heel; Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline banned? 6 shocking decisions that might take place on WWE SmackDown

The upcoming WWE SmackDown episode will see the fallout from Night of Champions. The new King and Queen of the Ring have been crowned, and the road to SummerSlam has started. Along with that, the preparation for Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution 2 has also begun.

With only a week remaining until the star-studded weekend next week, here are six shocking decisions that could take place on WWE SmackDown

#6 Trish Stratus returns for Evolution 2

Multiple reports have indicated that Trish Stratus is set to return and have a match at Evolution 2. She could challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at the all-women's PLE. Stratton and Stratus teamed up at Elimination Chamber, and this could be her retirement match at Evolution.

Fans expect big female returns ahead of the all-women’s show next weekend. They could witness several veterans challenging new talent to matches on the show.

#5 Drew McIntyre returns to WWE SmackDown

Speaking about returns, Drew McIntyre has yet to make his return on TV since losing to Damian Priest at the last Saturday Night's Main Event in a steel cage match.

The Scottish Warrior could return to renew the feud or start another one. McIntyre is among the top stars in the company and a big name on SmackDown. Many have already speculated on his return.

His absence has been missed, and he could return to start a feud for a match at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event. Needless to say, there could be several matches announced for the event on SmackDown.

#4 Randy Orton turns heel

After losing the last round of the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions, Randy Orton looked furious. The Viper was showing shades of a heel turn during the match but held himself back. Now that the opportunity has slipped away, he could let himself go.

Randy Orton's heel turn [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Orton could come out during Cody Rhodes’ promo for his match at SummerSlam. While it may, on the face of it, look like Orton is there to congratulate the man who beat him, he could betray The American Nightmare and turn heel. This could also set up a match between the two ahead of SummerSlam.

#3 Solo Sikoa's new faction banned

At Night of Champions, fans saw a new Bloodline form. The new group consists of Solo Sikoa as the new WWE United States Champion, JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Hikuleo. However, the sudden interference of the last two men was the reason Jacob Fatu lost the title.

As a punishment for what they did, Nick Aldis could ban the group from SmackDown. This would allow Fatu to cut a promo alone without being interrupted. He could also recruit Jimmy Uso for his team.

#2 John Cena makes a surprise appearance

John Cena is scheduled to face Rhodes at SummerSlam. Despite this being an important match, Cena has not been advertised for this episode of SmackDown. However, The Never-Seen 17 could appear as a surprise for the fans.

John Cena's appearance [Image Credits: wwe.com]

He and Rhodes need to begin their feud and possibly make up for the lackluster build they had towards WrestleMania 41. Cena needs to cut more pipebomb-esque promos on Rhodes, which will delight the fans.

#1 Cena and Cody Rhodes brawl

If Cena does not come out for a promo, he should attack Rhodes on the show. This will be the third time the two men will share the ring. Rhodes got his revenge for Cena winning at WrestleMania 41 by beating him at WWE Money in the Bank in their tag team match.

A brawl between Cody Rhodes and John Cena [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Now, John Cena should be the one getting the upper hand on Rhodes. WWE could redo what The Rock did to Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40, as it would be interesting to see a more vicious Cena attacking and brutalising Rhodes ahead of their match at SummerSlam.

