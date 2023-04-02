"He was buck-a** naked and had a pencil stuck up his a**" - When WWE legends The Steiner Brothers 'tortured' co-worker backstage

Nearly 30 years ago, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff kicked off his career in WCW as an interviewer. At the time, the promotion had several wrestling legends in the locker room, including Ricky Steamboat, Dusty Rhodes, and Lex Luger.

WWE Hall of Famers Scott and Rick Steiner (The Steiner Brothers) were also working in WCW at the time. During an episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff recalled meeting the Steiners for the first time backstage in WCW. The 67-year-old claimed that they were tormenting a referee backstage.

"So I go into this room, this big room where the guys are dressing. And I see both Steiners, Rick and Scott, have a referee. And for the life of me, I'm not sure who it was. I wanna say it was Nick Patrick, but I could be wrong. But anyway, they had this referee, and they had him duct taped up like a mummy. They had duct tape around his mouth, his hands were duct taped to the sides of his hips and his legs. His feet were duct taped together. And he was buck-a** naked and had a pencil stuck up his a**. And I thought, 'Wow. This is gonna be a hell of a gig.' [laughs] That's my first recall of the Steiner Brothers," he said.

Bischoff had no idea what the referee had done to The Steiner Brothers. However, he recalled that those who were watching were enjoying the scene.

"And I'm sure the referee, whoever it was, whether it was Nick Patrick or whoever, must have done something that the Steiners found worthy of some sort of Steiner Retribution. But they tortured him. It was, all I wanna say, in good fun for those who were watching. [laughs] Who knows what he did to deserve such a response. I'm not sure, I didn't see it. I just saw the aftermath, and I thought, 'Man. I'm gonna be really careful around these two guys,'" Bischoff added. (H/T 411Mania)

Giselle Shaw recently called out WWE legend Rick Steiner

After competing in several promotions, Giselle Shaw made her official IMPACT Wrestling debut in February 2022. About four months later, the 34-year-old came out as a transgender woman at the Pride Toronto event.

The IMPACT Wrestling star recently took to social media to call out WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner for making derogatory comments regarding her gender. She claimed that the 62-year-old verbally attacked her while they were at an autograph signing.

