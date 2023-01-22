"I hate him like for real" - When current WWE RAW star confessed his feelings about John Cena

For over a decade and a half, John Cena competed regularly on WWE television. The 45-year-old has shared the ring with several former World Champions, including Dolph Ziggler. Despite enjoying working with the Leader of the Cenation on a storyline in 2012, The Showoff previously revealed that he "hated" the 16-time World Champion in real life.

In an interview with Sam Roberts in 2013, Ziggler disclosed why he disliked his former rival.

"You know what? I had a blast working with John, yeah, because I hate him like for real. [You do?] yeah. [Why?] I hate everything he stands for. I hate how awkwardly he runs. I hate that he's bad at wrestling, but he has this awesome connection with the fans and I'm so great at wrestling and I haven't made that great connection with all the fans that aren't in New York," he said. [1:50 - 2:11]

While Ziggler is still a full-time WWE Superstar, Cena has transitioned into a part-time wrestler over the past few years. The Doctor of Thuganomics has now become a Hollywood star.

A former superstar once asked Dolph Ziggler to stop flirting with her sister. Check out the story here.

Does Dolph Ziggler deserve a main-event push in WWE?

Since 2004, Dolph Ziggler has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based promotion. Over the past 19 years, The Showoff has won several titles, including two World Championships.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently disclosed that he believes Ziggler deserves another main-event push.

"He was World Champion at one particular time, I do believe. They do push him at times and sometimes they don't. It seems to be inconsistent, but he deserves to be consistently pushed. You know what? He's like the MVP of the company. You could put him anywhere you want him," he said on The Kurt Angle Show [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Dolph Ziggler once tried to kiss John Cena's girlfriend behind his back on Total Divas. Check out the story here.

Poll : 0 votes