"I'll give you three free shots" - When Bloodline member challenged WWE co-worker to a real fistfight on a plane

In the early 2000s, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz almost got into a fistfight with current Bloodline member Paul Heyman on the corporate jet. Gewirtz detailed the incident in his book, "There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE," disclosing that Heyman, who was then the lead writer of SmackDown, wanted to fight him in front of Vince and Shane McMahon.

"One time on the corporate jet Paul [Heyman] got so amped up [over what, I don't remember] that he got up and challenged me to a fistfight, midflight. To be fair, I'm sure I'd said something that made him want to punch me in the face. Whatever it was caused Paul to stand up, look me in the eye and declare: 'I'll give you three free shots to the face if I could have just one.' Before I could respond to that offer, Shane McMahon jumped up from his seat. It was not to point out having a fistfight on a small plane was a bad idea. Instead he took me into the plane's bathroom to show me how to properly throw a punch," he wrote.

However, Gewirtz declined Heyman's challenge. According to the former Head Writer, his decision disappointed former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and everyone else on the flight.

"I ultimately turned down the opportunity to have a good old-fashioned plane fight, disappointing most on board— including Vince, who seemed way more interested in this potential match than the Tajiri vs. Albert match from hours earlier," he added.

In his book, Gerwitz explained that he and the current Bloodline's Wise Man constantly disagreed over creative ideas. He also recalled Heyman stating that he got hired to fight with him.

Gerwitz and Heyman had another confrontation because of WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

While Gerwitz successfully avoided fighting Paul Heyman on the corporate jet, the two later had another confrontation backstage. The second incident happened after the writer's assistant, whom Heyman was allegedly grooming, pitched an idea that Gerwitz thought was ridiculous.

The young writer suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson appear naked on television. Although Heyman had warned all other writers not to laugh while hearing the idea, Gerwitz did not comply. Hence, Heyman confronted him. Roman Reigns' Special Council even tried to get physical with Gerwitz.

"I violated the 'no one laugh' rule as I openly chortled at the ridiculousness of the idea—something Paul did not take kindly to. I saw him stomping across the room headed in my direction. Some who were there would say I fearlessly stood my ground and didn't move an inch. The truth is, in the rare times I find myself in a situation like this, my tendency is to completely freeze up. That was what I did as Paul made his way closer. There was some yelling, some name calling, perhaps a few poorly attempted slaps, but before anything could escalate the other writers stepped in and broke it all up," Gerwitz wrote in his book.

