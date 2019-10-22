ICW News: Ilja Dragunov unveiled as Kez Evans' Fear & Loathing XII opponent

Kez Evans wanted a marquee match - and he got one!

Breaking news coming out of Insane Championship Wrestling today as WWE NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov has been confirmed to appear at Fear & Loathing XII.

Unbesiegbar will be in action against Kez Evans' whose wish for a marquee match has most definitely been given to him - for better or for worse - with a brutal bout booked against the unforgiving Russian powerhouse.

Be careful what you wish for...

At ICW Gonzo, Kez Evans took on the debuting Michael May in what would turn out to be an incredible encounter regardless.

Following Evans' victory, he would cut a scathing promo on the crowd and ICW commissioner Carmel Jacobs following the match, stating that he should have been in the Zero-G Championship Match against Liam Thomson - not Leyton Buzzard - and asking why he still had no match at Fear & Loathing.

Who is Ilja Dragunov?

Unbesiegbar has become one of the hottest talents in world wrestling over the past few years, and only furthered that reputation when he would answer Cesaro's open challenge at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

Fear & Loathing XII

The 12th annual Fear & Loathing emanates from Glasgow's SWG3 over two nights the weekend of November 2nd and 3rd, and the card is incredibly stacked already.

Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan is set to take on BT Gunn, and we spoke with the Impact Wrestling star all about the encounter.

Noam Dar is also in Triple Threat action against Leyton Buzzard and Kieran Kelly, Kings of Catch defend their Tag Team gold against The Purge in a Kings of Insanity Match, Zero-G Champion Liam Thomson takes on Wolfgang in a Good Housekeeping Match, Grado will face off against Ravie-Davie, and two more matches were confirmed at ICW Gonzo with Kasey defending the Women's Championship against Aivil and Kenny Williams taking on Jordan Devlin.

