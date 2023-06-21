Is former WWE Divas Champion planning to come out of retirement after 8-year hiatus? Find out why social media is buzzing

The WWE Universe has witnessed a set of legendary returns this year. Booker T returned to action at the Men's Royal Rumble. A week later, Lita appeared to eventually team up with Becky Lynch. Another memorable wrestler from the Ruthless Aggression Era is believed to return to the ring soon, namely AJ Lee.

The three-time Divas Champion wrestled her last match on March 30, 2015, where she teamed with Paige (aka Saraya) and Naomi (aka Trinity) to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins. She later joined the Women of Wrestling promotion as a color commentator in September 2022.

AJ Lee has had an incredible physical transformation in the past few years, which she made public in her latest Instagram post. Captioned 'bulking,' the image shows her to be more muscular than her time in the Diva's division in WWE. Many fans were struck by the thought of a potential wrestling return by the real-life April Brooks.

Given that her husband is the star attraction of the Collision show, there's a chance that CM Punk and AJ Lee will reunite on All Elite Wrestling. She stated that her wrestling exit was due to severe injury issues but could end up playing a managerial role. Unfortunately, a WWE return is out of the question due to some problems with the company.

Check out some fan reactions to AJ's potential return following the social media revelation:-

Dr. Koby @KobaltOrpheus That ig post has me thinking about an AJ Lee return and how amazing that would be That ig post has me thinking about an AJ Lee return and how amazing that would be

Emily 🌸🌸 @emilyR6542 wish full thinking btw when aj lee returns back to wrestling and we get her and cora jade on screen together.wish full thinking btw when aj lee returns back to wrestling and we get her and cora jade on screen together.☺️ wish full thinking btw✨🙏

Mike @BMatthews86 @wrestlelamia That would be awesome! 3 rumours over the past 2 years I would love to happen. Kennedy returns fulltime. Alex Riley Rumble return. And very long shot April Mendez (AJ Lee) returns in any capacity on screen! @wrestlelamia That would be awesome! 3 rumours over the past 2 years I would love to happen. Kennedy returns fulltime. Alex Riley Rumble return. And very long shot April Mendez (AJ Lee) returns in any capacity on screen!

Nay🩷 @HeelPaparazzi 🥹 please let me be delusional aj lee returning would be the greatest return in history🥹 please let me be delusional aj lee returning would be the greatest return in history 😭🥹 please let me be delusional https://t.co/X4ER1nhPCi

AJ's physique is also believed to be due to her role in Starz show Heels, which will return this summer for Season 2. She will play the role of Elle Dorado, while CM Punk will retain the role of Ricky Rabies. Its premiere is set for July 28.

WWE legend AJ Lee spoke about a return to pro-wrestling

Last year, Britt Baker urged AJ Lee to come out of retirement during an exclusive with Sportskeeda. She wanted to have a one-on-one with the veteran. Similar challenges have been left pending for several years.

During an interview with MMA Uncaged, AJ Lee spoke about an in-ring return before joining the commentary table in the Women of Wrestling. She hasn't ruled it out but wants to take things slow.

"I’ve loved training in all kinds of training. So I’ve definitely gone to train, and it’s fun, but all of the bugs of wrestling and all those things, there’s definitely many people in my ear trying to get me to do things. We’re gonna take it slow. We’re gonna start with WOW," said AJ.

Besides being a former WWE Superstar and commentator, AJ is an author. Her autobiography, Crazy is My Superpower, became a New York Times Best Seller in 2017.

