Jey Uso to finally turn heel and replace a top WWE Superstar in The Judgment Day at Fastlane 2023? Analyzing the possibility

The WWE RAW locker room had their eyes on Jey Uso since the day Cody Rhodes pulled some strings to get him drafted to the red brand.

While the former Bloodline member has shown he's a changed man, he has subtly teased joining another faction in The Judgment Day on more than one occasion. The 38-year-old is having a hard time building trust with fellow wrestlers.

However, Cody Rhodes has stood firm on giving Jey Uso a second chance. The two men will join forces for the first time to challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles at Fastlane.

But will this be the beginning of the end for the fan-favorite alliance? The Judgment Day members would likely be lurking around to cost Uso and Rhodes the opportunity to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

If that happens, a disgruntled Jey Uso could show his true colors by turning on The American Nightmare and finally joining The Judgment Day. The scenario is within the realm of possibility, considering the former Bloodline member has been teasing a potential romance with The Eradicator on social media.

This obviously didn't sit well with Dominik Mysterio, who has been given a final ultimatum by Mami. On WWE RAW last night, Rhea Ripley warned the Dirty Dom if he couldn't reclaim his NXT North American Championship from Trick Williams, there's no place for him in The Judgment Day.

Should Dominik fail to win the title, Jey Uso could be the one to kick him out of The Judgment Day and replace him. As strange as it may sound, Ripley and Jey could be working in cahoots.

The outcome of Trick Williams vs. Dominik Mysterio will decide the fate of Dirty Dom in The Judgment Day.

What did Rhea Ripley have to say about Jey Uso potentially joining The Judgment Day?

The "Main Event" Jey Uso made it clear that he had no intentions of joining The Judgment Day when he laid hands on them during his match against Drew McIntyre on the September 18 episode of WWE RAW.

Despite his actions, Rhea Ripley sees great potential in the 38-year-old Superstar joining their faction.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator weighed in on the chances of Jey joining The Judgment Day:

"We are working on it. We are open to people if they prove themselves. And Jey Uso has definitely proved that he's a team player, and I think he would be a great addition to Te Judgment Day if he wants to. If he doesn't, we'll just have to go through him."

The former Bloodline member turning heel might change the landscape of WWE RAW. But it's a mere conjecture at the moment. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes and Jey can co-exist in their quest to become the next tag team champions.

