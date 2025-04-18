John Cena could pull off the ultimate heel move on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 if he loses to Cody Rhodes

John Cena's heel turn in WWE shocked the wrestling world, and we're still in the early stages of his villainous story arc going into WrestleMania 41. Big Match John is scheduled to battle The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, for the Undisputed WWE Championship during Night Two of 2025's Showcase of the Immortals.

Cena punched his ticket to WrestleMania at March's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event by winning the Men's Chamber match, which earned him the right to challenge for Cody's gold at The Show of Shows. Following his victory in Toronto, Big Match John officially turned heel for the first time in over 20 years. Cena seemingly sold out "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect" and sided with The Final Boss. The 16-time world champion attacked Rhodes following The Rock's orders.

Many expect Cena to come out on top for what's been advertised as his last WrestleMania match. But what if he does lose to The American Nightmare? That opens the door for Cena to do something that'll make him even more hated as a heel.

John Cena could spoil the WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign of Main Event Jey Uso

As of this writing, the red brand's resident Uce is one of the most popular babyfaces in professional wrestling. Jey Uso appears primed for a run as World Heavyweight Champion, having the WWE Universe firmly on his side. Many wrestling fans are predicting and betting on Uso to come out on top over Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Audiences will predictably be elated if Uso wins gold from The Ring General. It would be a shame if someone spoiled that for everyone.

John Cena is advertised to appear on the RAW after 'Mania, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. If he's unable to defeat Rhodes at 'Mania, the former Doctor of Thuganomics could pivot to Jey Uso and prematurely end the reign of The Yeet Master as the red brand's top male singles champion.

Cena's 17th reign as world champion could come after crashing Jey's victory celebration. Big Match John is a shot caller, evidenced by his placement in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match. It would not be out of the realm of possibility for him to book himself into another major bout.

Cena might get booed out of the building if he were to end Uso's reign on the RAW after 'Mania. Big Match John would predictably be accused of burying the popular former tag team star, but that level of heat and fan resentment is exactly what the former five-time WWE United States Champion needs during his turn to the dark side. Jey won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match by last eliminating Cena, and Big Match John could gain a measure of revenge for that loss by quickly ending Uso's much-predicted reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

John Cena doesn't necessarily need to lose to Cody Rhodes for him to target Jey Uso

It's possible that Cena could pivot to a program with Jey if he's unlucky battling Cody at WrestleMania. However, Big Match John could still pursue Uso even if he defeats Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at 2025's Show of Shows.

Cena's vow to destroy wrestling could result in him having numerous storylines with various beloved babyfaces. The multi-time champion has an obvious hunger for gold, but if he wants to be a villain who truly reigns supreme over WWE, Big Match John might have to hold both men's world titles simultaneously.

Jey Uso is a wrestler beloved worldwide, and the same can be said about Cody Rhodes. If Cena were to conquer either man and end their title reign, plenty of wrestling fans would be devastated, especially the younger fans who look up to those WWE wrestlers as their heroes and role models.

John Cena dethroning a newly-crowned World Heavyweight Champion could lead to Jey truly becoming the Main Event

The biggest heel move that Cena can pull off post-WrestleMania is to spoil the celebration of Jey Uso's much-predicted WWE World Heavyweight Championship win. It's a move that would snatch away the feeling of joy felt by fans, resulting in a chorus of boos and emotional reactions from viewers across the globe.

The storyline swerve could be criticized as burying Jey Uso early into his potential title run. But that negative perception could help fuel Cena's heel run even further, making onlookers truly unhappy with the biggest heel in World Wrestling Entertainment. The heel Cena previously mentioned that he buries mediocrity, not talent. However, Jey might come out of this angle with a better position on the card than during his upper mid-card feud with Gunther.

Losing to the villainous Cena could light a fire under Jey Uso, leading to a more intense and ferocious Uce. Jey being unfairly treated by powerful figures like The Rock and Cena could lead to Uso becoming akin to Daniel Bryan during the height of the YES! Movement. Main Event Jey's Yeet Movement could become the talk of the wrestling world alongside Big Match John and The Final Boss.

