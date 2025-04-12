5 WWE stars who desperately need to win at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching. WWE has loaded the cards for what's sure to be a memorable two nights of pro wrestling and sports entertainment. Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, is set to host World Wrestling Entertainment's yearly extravaganza on April 19 and April 20, 2025.

Ad

WWE has already scheduled 13 matches across two nights of 'Mania. In the main event of Night One, CM Punk is set to achieve a nearly lifelong dream in a Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The main event of Night Two is scheduled to feature "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against the villainous John Cena. Kevin Owens was initially scheduled to battle Randy Orton at The Show of Shows this year, but the match was canceled due to KO's real-life neck injury, which requires surgery.

Ad

Trending

The eventual winners and losers of WrestleMania 41 are open to much speculation. Wrestling veterans, fans, and journalists worldwide are predicting the outcome of 2025's Showcase of The Immortals. Without further ado, let's look at five wrestlers who need to win their match at this year's Show of Shows.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

#5. John Cena's heel turn should result in Big Match John defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Ad

John Cena's swerve following the main event of Elimination Chamber is arguably the most intriguing heel turn of the 21st century. WWE has hyped up Cena's character change as the greatest heel turn of all time, yet something feels missing.

Cena losing to Cody at WrestleMania has the potential to kill the momentum gained from the heel turn in Toronto. A Cena victory would assure the continuity of the villainous story arc, where Big Match John could act as a tyrant, asserting his dominance over the wrestling world. Rhodes could then work to overcome the evil Cena, who has taken control of World Wrestling Entertainment. Stars like LA Knight and Damian Priest could also step up and try to take down the former Doctor of Thuganomics. A babyface like Knight could finally break through to become a full-time main-eventer via a feud with the heel champion John Cena.

Ad

Despite being accused of burying fellow in-ring competitors, Cena's last televised one-on-one victory was a win over Triple H at WWE's Great Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on April 27, 2018. Since then, the former 16-time world champion was defeated by the likes of Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, Austin Theory, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and most recently Jey Uso in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber winner needs a significant singles victory to keep his 'Farewell Tour' on the right track.

Ad

#4. Dominik Mysterio needs to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the Fatal 4-Way Match involving Penta, current champion Bron Breakker, and Judgement Day's Finn Balor

Ad

As a member of The Judgment Day, Dirty Dom has proven himself as one of WWE's slimiest heels. The young Mysterio has no issue drawing the ire of wrestling fans in whatever arena features him on the card.

WrestleMania: Las Vegas will be the first time Dominik is booked in a 'Mania match without his father being involved. Dom made his WrestleMania debut in 2022, teaming with his dad in a losing effort against The Miz and Logan Paul. At 2023's Show of Shows, Ex-Con Dom wrestled his first-ever 'Mania singles match, losing to Rey in a 'father vs. son' match. In 2024, Dirty Dom teamed with Santos Escobar in a losing effort against Andrade and Rey Mysterio.

Ad

In 2025, Dominik can end his WrestleMania losing streak and emerge as a significant champion. Dom has yet to win a singles title on the main roster, but he is a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion and a two-time NXT North American Champion. Dom has significantly stepped up his game since turning heel, and he could take his career to the next level as Intercontinental Champion. Based on his ever-growing charisma and the consistent reaction he receives from the WWE Universe, there's a case to be made that he's long overdue for a title run.

Ad

Tensions have risen in The Judgment Day between Dom and a disgruntled Finn Balor lately. The drama within the stable could intensify if one member wins the gold while the other does not, increasing the tension even more.

#3. Jey Uso needs to avenge his brother by winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41

"Main Event" Jey Uso won't be in the main event of this year's WrestleMania, but that shouldn't stop him in his quest for gold and glory. The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner will be up against one of the toughest tests of his career, battling "The Ring General" Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

The red brand's resident Uce has never beaten Gunther, but he could use that elusive first win at 'Mania to finally catapult him into a top spot as a singles world champion on the main roster. Jey is one of WWE's most popular performers, and the crowd in Allegiant Stadium will predictably give Uso a thunderous pop if he were to overcome the Austrian-born bruiser.

Gunther brutalized Jey's brother, Jimmy, leaving him a bloody mess on the March 31, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW. The feud leading into WrestleMania has taken a very personal turn. To continue Jey's momentum, he needs a convincing win and a measure of retribution against the man who bloodied his twin.

Ad

Jey has the crowd firmly on his side each time his music hits. He's one of WWE's top merchandise draws, and WrestleMania is the perfect opportunity to finally pull the trigger on Jey's ascension to the top as World Heavyweight Champion.

#2. Tiffany Stratton needs to prove herself by overcoming "The Queen" Charlotte Flair and retaining the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 41

The reigning and defending WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is among the blue brand's top rising stars. Charlotte Flair, Tiffy's challenger at WrestleMania, is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. If Stratton wants to take her in-ring career to the next level and prove that it is indeed "Tiffy Time" in WWE, she'll need a win over a top star such as The Queen on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Charlotte has achieved nearly everything there is to win in WWE's women's division. She's a two-time Royal Rumble winner, most recently winning the 2025 match, earning her way to WrestleMania against Stratton. The Queen has attained 14 singles title reigns on the main roster, and she's also a former two-time NXT Women's Champion and former one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Flair no longer needs to prove herself as one of history's most significant women's wrestlers.

Ad

A loss at WrestleMania wouldn't hurt Flair's résumé, but a win over The Queen at The Show of Shows would be a game-changer for Tiffy. Charlotte has the opportunity to 'pass the torch' to her 25-year-old opponent, giving Stratton much-needed credibility on her way to becoming the face of the Women's Division for years to come.

#1. IYO SKY needs to retain the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair

Ad

The Genius of the Sky is scheduled to defend her gold against arguably two of the top women's wrestlers in the entire world, Bianca Belair and "The Eradicator" Rhea Ripley. Yet, SKY feels overlooked by her challengers, who appear more focused on squabbling with each other than recognizing the serious threat of the champion.

IYO needs to show Belair and Ripley that there are consequences for overlooking the ultra-talented high-flying superstar from Japan. The Damage Control member is highly accomplished in her own right, winning the 2023 Women's Money In The Bank ladder match, attaining two reigns with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, and holding a reign apiece with the NXT Women's Championship, the WWE Women's Championship, the Women's World Title, and the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Yet, she still hasn't dominated the main roster's singles division like her two 'Mania opponents.

Bianca and Rhea are headliners in their division, and a win over both in-ring performers would show the wrestling world why SKY is in the conversation as one of the best women wrestlers in the world. IYO lost her WWE Women's Title to Bayley last year in the penultimate match of WrestleMania XL. At 2023's Show of Shows, SKY, along with Bayley and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, lost to the dream team of Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch. In 2025, IYO SKY could overcome her WrestleMania losing streak with a career-defining victory over the former Mami of Judgment Day and The EST of WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Brian Dunlop Brian Dunlop is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, primarily curating WWE features. He has a Bachelor's degree in English and Political Science from CUNY Queens College and has been a wrestling fan for over two decades.



Brian’s lifelong love for the sport led him to pursue a career in content writing, starting in 2016. He has 8 years of experience working for renowned organizations like Valnet and COED Media Group. To ensure his articles are reliable and accurate, he does hours of research every day. During his time with TheSportster, Brian has edited thousands of articles about pro wrestling.



Brian’s favorite pro wrestler is Mick Foley. He is fond of the Hall of Famer’s oratory skills and ability to create memorable moments inside the squared circle with his character work. Foley’s autobiographies played a crucial role in Brian’s decision to become a writer.



If given a chance to book a WWE program, Brian would work on R-Truth’s storyline with The Judgment Day. Brian would produce an angle where the 27-year veteran forces Damian Priest to give him a World Heavyweight Title shot by securing the Money in the Bank contract or winning a number-one contenders bout. The storyline would eventually lead to Truth winning the coveted gold for the first time in his career.



Besides creating pro wrestling content, Brian loves playing video games, going to the gym, and honing his creative writing skills. Know More