John Cena to quit WWE forever; Seth Rollins to fail his Money in the Bank cash-in? 3 Twists that would change everything after SummerSlam 2025

John Cena will be in action this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will miss the premium live event, as The Visionary is currently recovering from a knee injury he sustained at Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12.

Ad

The 17-time World Champion will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight in a rematch from WrestleMania 41.

The Visionary, on the contrary, was expected to battle Roman Reigns, but his injury forced WWE to pivot, leading to a tag team match being booked for The Biggest Party of The Summer between his allies, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

As the match card for SummerSlam has almost been finalized, we take a look at three twists that could take place after The Biggest Party of The Summer:

Ad

Trending

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

#3. Bianca Belair may turn heel and align herself with Naomi

Ad

The EST of WWE has been out of action since WrestleMania 41, as she is dealing with multiple broken fingers. Bianca Belair recently revealed that she was in the final stages of her recovery.

With that in mind, she could return after SummerSlam and align herself with reigning Women's World Champion Naomi, who will defend her title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, following her return, The EST could turn heel and reunite with her former tag team partner, Naomi. That way, she could reignite her feud with Ripley and SKY before turning on the reigning champion and getting back into the title picture.

Ad

#2. Seth Rollins might have a failed MITB cash-in

Ad

Paul Heyman recently said that Seth Rollins would be out for a ''long, long time." However, The Oracle didn't provide details about the exact timetable.

Seth's absence has put his MITB cash-in in serious jeopardy, and it will be interesting to see what path WWE Creative follows moving forward.

The Visionary could hand his briefcase to either Breakker or Reed, allowing them to become world champions at some point down the road. The other scenario is for the former World Heavyweight Champion to keep the briefcase and attempt to cash it in once he is back.

Ad

In that instance, he could fail to cash in following an interference from another superstar, setting up a feud for Seth Rollins upon his return.

#1. John Cena may leave WWE forever

Ad

John Cena has nearly a dozen WWE appearances left before his Farewell Tour comes to an end.

He is now set to collide with The American Nightmare in a Street Fight, which makes the outcome of the match quite unpredictable. If John Cena leaves New Jersey without the Undisputed WWE Championship, it will be fascinating to see who steps up to become a part of his Retirement Tour.

Having said that, it is important to note that The Unseen 17 has, time and again, said that he will leave the company with the title. So, if Cody dethrones him at SummerSlam, there is a chance that a disappointed Cena may decide to cut short his Farewell Tour and leave the global juggernaut.

That said, it's unlikely to happen because the Hollywood megastar has already been advertised to appear at several events post-SummerSlam, and his retirement match is set for December 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More