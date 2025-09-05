John Cena to shockingly win another WWE championship on SmackDown? Chances explored

After defeating Logan Paul at Clash in Paris last weekend, John Cena is set to appear on SmackDown. Tonight's episode could be The Franchise Player's last appearance on the blue brand as an in-ring performer, and he could make it memorable by winning another WWE championship. The 48-year-old is rumored to face Sami Zayn on tonight's SmackDown.

In a shocking twist, John Cena could defeat The Underdog from the Underground to win the United States Championship. This might come as a surprise, as Zayn only won the title last Friday by defeating Solo Sikoa in the main event. That said, his reign could be short-lived if The Last Real Champion gets an opportunity to win the US Title.

While it is unconfirmed if the rumored match will be for the title, knowing that tonight may be Cena's last appearance on SmackDown, Zayn could lay down the challenge as a sign of respect. If this happens, it would be a full-circle moment. Zayn answered The Last Real Champion's US Title Open Challenge on the May 4, 2015, episode of RAW.

Despite a solid effort, The Underdog from the Underground failed to defeat Cena. Therefore, now that Zayn holds the United States Championship, he may challenge The Franchise Player to accomplish what he couldn't a decade ago. However, given how relentless Cena has been in the ring since SummerSlam, Zayn could once again fall short against The Last Real Champion and lose his title.

John Cena won his record-setting 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Cody Rhodes. With only a handful of appearances left in his Farewell Tour, The Never Seen 17 may look to add another title to his resume before hanging up his wrestling boots in December.

There is major hype surrounding tonight's episode of SmackDown due to AJ Lee's rumored return to WWE. The creative team could take advantage of it and book another shocking moment for the show by having John Cena dethrone Sami Zayn as the United States Champion. That said, it is just speculation for now.

Brock Lesnar to once again attack John Cena on SmackDown?

John Cena's rumored match against Sami Zayn may be interrupted by Brock Lesnar tonight. The Beast Incarnate made his shocking WWE return at SummerSlam 2025, laying out The Last Real Champion with an F-5. This happened after Cena had lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight.

However, Lesnar has yet to make an appearance since The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Beast Incarnate and The Franchise Player are rumored to lock horns at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Therefore, Lesnar could make his presence felt tonight in Chicago and launch another attack on Cena. That said, this scenario is also speculative.

