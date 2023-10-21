John Cena to team with Jey Uso and 3 other top stars for blockbuster match featuring The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel? Analyzing the possibility

With WWE Crown Jewel 2023 inching closer, fans have been pondering who will be John Cena's opponent at the upcoming premium live event on November 4.

Could The Cenation Leader join forces with Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and a returning AJ Styles to face the alliance of The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso) and The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio)?

Earlier this week on RAW, Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes their Undisputed Tag Team Titles to The Judgment Day on Roman Reigns' orders to escalate the rivalry.

The Main Event Jey, however, exacted his revenge when he aided The GOAT during his brawl against The Enforcer and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown last night.

The company might be building up a massive five-on-five match for Crown Jewel 2023. Recent reports have suggested that AJ Styles is nearing his return mere weeks after being hospitalized (kayfabe), thanks to The Bloodline members.

The Phenomenal One could return to team up with the babyfaces against the super-alliance of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline at Crown Jewel. With John Cena in the twilight of his career, the company could protect him by continuing to book him in multi-man matches.

However, Triple H might want to hold off this potential match until Survivor Series in Chicago, which is an ideal time to book traditional five-on-five elimination matches.

As for John Cena's opponent, the company might pit him against Sikoa in a singles match. On SmackDown last night, The Cenation Leader brought up his unfortunate 2,002-day winless drought in singles competition.

According to the rumors, the wrestler-turned-actor could lock horns with Solo Sikoa in a singles match at Crown Jewel 2023. The company has been teasing a clash between the two men for quite some time now, and it looks like the wait is finally over.

Mark Henry recently criticized John Cena

AEW star Mark Henry recently accused John Cena of stealing the spotlight away from LA Knight and Roman Reigns.

Last week, The Cenation Leader anointed Knight as the worthy challenger for The Head of the Table's next title defense. The 46-year-old let LA Knight take on his mantle and stood in the corner during The Megastar's war of words against The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Henry called out Cena for his mannerisms to draw attention to himself during the segment:

"The number one thing was [Cena] drawing attention to himself. You cannot [do that] when something is going on in the ring... We know the obvious reason why — because he's John Cena," Henry continued. "All of the antics and the 'Hey, look at me.'"

Nevertheless, The Franchise admitted that he hasn't earned a title shot against Reigns yet and was visibly happy to put Knight over.

Who do you want to see John Cena face at WWE Crown Jewel 2023?