John Cena to unveil new title; Formation of The Authority 2.0? — 5 Surprises expected on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41

The RAW after WrestleMania is regarded as the biggest edition of WWE's flagship show, as it marks a fresh beginning for the company. It is where the company delivers some of the biggest surprises and shockers. With WWE wrapping up The Show of Shows last night, the upcoming episode of the red brand's show will be a must-watch affair for fans.

The April 21, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW will air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. From NXT call-ups to big returns, several major things can happen on the show that may set the internet abuzz. The company could also unveil a new championship for a top star. A current champion may also face a heartbreaking betrayal.

Let's look at five surprises that could happen on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41:

#5. Finn Balor may turn on The Judgment Day on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 was not a night to remember for Finn Balor, as he failed to win the Intercontinental Championship. However, that was not the worst part. His stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, pinning him and winning the coveted title added salt to the injury. That may have dealt a crushing blow to Balor's pride.

After what happened in Las Vegas, The Prince could snap tonight on RAW. Unable to hold his emotions, the 43-year-old could launch a brutal attack on "Dirty" Dom. He may officially sever his ties with The Judgment Day, something that has been teased a lot lately.

Well, tensions had already been growing between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, and The Show of Shows might have made things worse.

#4. Gunther could turn babyface on WWE RAW

Gunther faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Jey Uso at The Showcase of The Immortals this past weekend. The very man whom he had embarrassed and humiliated for weeks dethroned him and took away his most prized possession, the World Heavyweight Title. Losing the gold due to overconfidence and pride could cause a change of heart within him.

The Ring General could show up on tonight's edition of RAW after WrestleMania 41, and he could surprisingly congratulate Jey. The Austrian could seek apologies from the newly crowned champion for his past actions. Gunther could raise Jey's hand in the air, showing sportsmanship and acknowledging him as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The Imperium leader could officially turn into a good guy and walk away backstage after appreciating The YEET Master.

#3. Jey Uso might face a heartbreaking betrayal

Jey Uso is likely to deliver a promo on tonight's RAW after WrestleMania. However, Sami Zayn could return and interrupt him. The Canadian might confront the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion and congratulate him for the historic victory.

Just when things would look fine, there could be a big twist in the story. Zayn could turn on Jey, leaving the WWE Universe stunned in disbelief. The Honorary Uce could hit The YEET Master with a Helluva Kick, leaving his best friend motionless in the middle of the ring. Following that, he could walk away.

This could sow the seeds of a blockbuster rivalry between the OG Bloodline members.

#2. John Cena could unveil a new WWE Championship

John Cena created history at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Cody Rhodes and winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. During the post-show press conference, The Cenation Leader was seen throwing off Rhodes' side plates from the championship. There are chances that he may discard the title.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Cena could unveil a new custom WWE Championship. The 47-year-old could state that the current one reminded him of The American Nightmare and how the latter tainted the legacy of the title. This is why he may introduce a customized championship tonight.

John Cena could also bring back the Spinner WWE Championship, a version of the title that a lot of fans dislike. It is because his main goal is to ruin wrestling for fans, and the 17-time World Champion may go to any length for that.

Expand Tweet

#1. The Rock may return and form a new corporate faction on RAW after WrestleMania

The Show of Shows did not see The Rock's highly anticipated return, but the RAW after WrestleMania may witness that. It is because John Cena finally did what The Final Boss desperately wanted, which was to bring the Undisputed WWE Championship to him. Now that he seemingly has a corporate champion, the Hollywood icon may make his ultimate move.

The Rock could show up tonight unannounced and form a new corporate faction—The Authority 2.0. With John Cena and Travis Scott on his side, he could add two new members to his potential group. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, who recently formed a new alliance, could be the ones to join forces with The Final Boss.

All five members could stand in the ring shoulder to shoulder, declaring the formation of the faction.

