Judgment Day member quits, heel turn after 3 years confirmed? 5 Feuds that may begin on WWE RAW after Fastlane

The Judgment Day will have a lot to address on WWE RAW after Fastlane. Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the October 7 Premium Live Event. The shocking loss occurred after JD McDonagh inadvertently hit Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase, allowing Rhodes and Jey to capitalize on the momentum.

WWE RAW after Fastlane will go down at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The company has already announced several matches and segments for the show, including the much-anticipated showdown between Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax.

The two women have been at war ever since Jax cost Rodriguez her Women’s World Championship match against Rhea Ripley.

Now that we’re done with a brief recap of WWE RAW, let’s take a look at five feuds that may kick off on the show:

#5. Damian Priest walks out on Judgment Day

Damian Priest didn’t just lose the tag team titles, he was also denied his opportunity at Money in the Bank cash-in by Rhea Ripley. Mami told The Archer of Infamy he wasn’t in the best of shape to cash in his contract at Fastlane 2023.

She also took his briefcase so he would not show up during the Last Man Standing match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The WWE RAW after Fastlane could possibly see Priest walking out on his group because of what happened at the PLE. Plus, his supposed heat with Dominik Mysterio and his obvious disdain for McDonagh can potentially factor into his walkout from the faction that’s breaking apart piece by piece.

#4. Drew McIntyre turns heel

Drew McIntyre appeared on the final RAW before Fastlane, where he continued his verbal crusade against the locker room for forgiving Jey Uso. The Sottish Warrior also teased a feud with both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during his promo against The Miz.

McIntyre inches closer to his rumored heel turn every week on RAW. He cheated to win his match against The A-Lister by sending him face-first to the exposed turnbuckle and taking him out with the Future Shock DDT.

Tomorrow night will just be the time when McIntyre finally turns heel after three years.

#3. Seth Rollins meets his new challenger

Seth Rollins went to war with Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane. The Visionary hit the King of Strong Style with a huge falcon arrow to win the Last Man Standing match and retained his World Heavyweight Championship this past Saturday.

With Nakamura no longer a threat, Rollins can finally focus on defending his title against new challengers. Plenty of stars may step up to the Monday Night Messiah, including the One and Only Ricochet.

#2. Rhea Ripley finds the odds stacked against her

Rhea Ripley couldn’t prevent Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso from winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day at Fastlane. Mami definitely has a lot on her plate at the moment, but her problems are only likely to get worse.

WWE had previously teased a fatal four-way match between Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler on the final RAW before Fastlane. The match can potentially be booked tomorrow night on WWE RAW with Crown Jewel 2023 as the battleground.

#1. Undisputed tag team celebration gets interrupted on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defied the odds to capture the tag team titles at Fastlane. The pair defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the gold in the opening match of the October 7 Premium Live Event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tomorrow night’s episode of WWE RAW may witness a huge celebration for the new tag team champions. That being said, the celebration will likely become a challenge for The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey in the form of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.