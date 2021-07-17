Last-minute Money in the Bank rumors: Major surprises planned, Last-minute replacement in MITB match, Former WWE Champion to return?

We are less than 36 hours away from WWE Money in the Bank 2021. Considered by many as one of the most exciting WWE pay-per-views, Money in the Bank will be even more special this year, thanks to the return of live crowds to the arena.

Two MITB ladder matches are scheduled to take place at the event, one each for the men's and women's rosters. Other than that, five other championship matches have also been announced for the show.

To get you all ready for WWE Money in the Bank 2021, here are the top last-minute rumors that might have a major impact on the show. Be sure to comment down and let us know your picks for this year's Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank.

#6 Becky Lynch scheduled to be backstage at WWE Money in the Bank 2021

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been away from WWE television for over a year now. During this time, she gave birth to her first child with her husband Seth Rollins. Recently surfaced images have shown that The Man is in great shape now, ready to make her awaited return.

According to a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Lynch is scheduled to be in the arena at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. However, it is not known yet whether she will make an on-screen appearance.

"Becky Lynch is scheduled to be at this Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV," PWInsider.com has confirmed. "There is no word yet whether Lynch will be appearing on camera but as of this morning, she is slated to be in attendance at the pay-per-view."

Money in the Bank seems like the perfect place for Becky Lynch to return in front of a live crowd. She could end up confronting either Rhea Ripley or Bianca Belair, setting up a SummerSlam title feud. Or WWE could throw us all a massive curveball and make her enter the women's Money in the Bank match.

