Halloween Havoc is the next big show for NXT. The annual event will emanate from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and will air on October 22, featuring several special matches and attractions.

Shotzi will once again host the show, but this time, Quincy Elliott will join her. Elliott earned the co-hosting spot with Shotzi by defeating Xyon Quinn. The two will likely undergo several lavish costume changes during Halloween Havoc.

At the show, several titles will be on the line. Champions Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose will defend their titles against worthy challengers. Will Rose's historic run continue? Can Breakker put back two viable challengers?

Neither set of tag team titles will be defended at Halloween Havoc but will be on the line on next week's NXT. The North American Championship is once again up for grabs in a ladder match. There are also three non-title matches with revenge on the table.

Who will emerge victorious at the twisted event? Below are some last-minute predictions for NXT Halloween Havoc.

#6. Apollo Crews looks for payback against Grayson Waller

Waller may have poked Crews one time too many.

Crews returned to NXT in June and has been tormented recently by Grayson Waller. Waller won the first match between the two after poking Crews in the eye.

Throughout the build-up to Halloween Havoc, the brash Waller has been looking over his shoulder. He lost a qualifying match for the North American Championship due to a distraction from the former Intercontinental Champion.

Since Grayson Waller won their first showdown, it seems like the second contest should be won by Crews. The stipulation will be determined after a spin of the Halloween Havoc wheel.

Prediction: Apollo Crews gets revenge on Grayson Waller.

#5. Will Damon Kemp or Julius Creed leave Halloween Havoc in an ambulance?

From the start of NXT 2.0, it was evident that management mostly backed the Creed Brothers. While they didn't win the NXT Tag titles right away, they eventually captured them.

Damon Kemp was brought into the Diamond Mine by Roderick Strong, who he framed for the attempted sabotage of the Creeds. He ended up stabbing the group in the back by costing Julius and Brutus Creed the NXT Tag titles.

Since his heel turn, Kemp has shown more personality in promos than the Creeds. Despite that, Julius always gets the hot tag in tag matches. With the caveat that Brutus will be gone from NXT if Kemp wins, this seems like a singles showcase for Julius.

Prediction: Julius Creed keeps his brother in NXT by sending Damon Kemp away in an ambulance.

#4. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade square off in a Weapons Wild Match

Will Jade regret tormenting Perez?

The two former friends will use any weapon at their disposal to punish each other. Perez lost her Pick Your Poison match to Rhea Ripley after Dominik Mysterio interfered.

Cora Jade, however, tricked Raquel Rodriguez into getting disqualified after using a weapon. In the first meeting between these stars, Jade defeated Perez. She cheated to win, but this match encourages cheating due to being a 'Weapons Match.'

Both women are future NXT Champions, and the winner could eventually dethrone Mandy Rose if Alba Fyre can't do so at Halloween Havoc. Since Jade has already bested her former friend and teammate, it's Roxanne's turn to get a big win.

Prediction: Roxanne Perez defeats her former friend.

#3. Alba Fyre tries to end Mandy Rose's title run at Halloween Havoc

Who can stop Toxic Attraction and Mandy Rose?

As dangerous as Fyre has looked in past episodes of NXT, this seems like a match that Rose should easily win. She can pick up the victory via outside interference since she's won a handful of her defenses that way. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne aren't booked in a match for Halloween Havoc, so they will factor into the title contest.

Fyre is definitely one of the best performers in NXT but she doesn't seem like the one to end Mandy's current run. If Rose does lose the title, it will likely be to someone who is the future of the brand, like Perez, Jade, or Nikkita Lyons. New Year's Evil is also a huge event, so Rose could drop the title then instead of at Halloween Havoc.

Prediction: Rose continues her run as NXT Women's Champion.

#2. The North American Championship Ladder match

Carmelo Hayes has already won the belt twice, so he shouldn't come out on top in this match. Oro Mensah is new to the NXT Universe but has had an impressive run till now. He's still too new, however, to become a Champion.

Nathan Frazer is exciting and is a protege of Seth Rollins and could be a future Champion, but he'll likely provide several jaw-dropping spots in the match. That leaves Wes Lee and Von Wagner.

Wagner is a no-nonsense performer who could be a good heel champ. The only problem with that is that Hayes has been a heel Champion for most of this year. That leaves Lee, who deserves a big win after having to relinquish tag team titles earlier this year. He could also rub the win in the faces of Hayes and Williams.

Prediction: Wes Lee becomes the new North American Champion.

#1. Bron Breakker defends against both Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh

Halloween Havoc will see a hard-hitting NXT title match.

Breakker is a two-time NXT Champion, with his second run starting on RAW after WrestleMania 38. He's already defeated McDonagh, but if there is a match to take the title from his waist, it's this triple threat. A triple-threat match can provide a title change and protect the Champion by having the third person take the pin.

Ilja Dragunov relinquished the NXT UK title due to injury. Because of this, the outcome comes down to Breakker and Dragunov. Ilja winning would open up a lot of new feuds in NXT, but he might be a part of NXT Europe.

Bron has already had some spotlights on RAW in 2022. While it would be a nice change of pace for Ilja to win, Breakker will probably leave Halloween Havoc as Champion. He could then lose the title at New Year's Evil and enter the Royal Rumble if that is his future trajectory.

Prediction: Breakker holds onto the NXT Championship.

