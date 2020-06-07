Last-minute rumors/news before NXT TakeOver: In Your House - Two top NXT Superstars moving to the main roster, Adam Cole's contract status

Could tonight's TakeOver be the farewell of these Superstars from NXT?

NXT TakeOver: In Your House features six matches with three championships on the line!

What does NXT TakeOver: In Your House have in store for us?

We are less than 24 hours away from what will surely be an amazing night for all the NXT fans out there as NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place on June 7, 2020. This will be the first TakeOver event for the brand after NXT TakeOver: Portland earlier this year in February.

As of the writing of this article, six matches have been announced for the show and the card surely looks amazing. With this probably being the most unique TakeOver event in NXT's history, everyone is looking forward to what the black and gold brand of WWE has to offer this Sunday.

The senior producer of NXT, Triple H has already mentioned that if everything goes according to his plans, then this would be an amazing show, leaving the fans wanting for more. There could be many surprises and twists planned as well.

So, before you watch NXT TakeOver: In Your House, here are a few last-minute rumors/news for you to know. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and views on the upcoming NXT PPV.

#5 Two more top NXT Superstars moving to the main roster

NXT has been known to build future main-eventers for the main roster brands of WWE - Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live . Many current top Superstars like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, etc are all NXT Alumni.

While we have seen NXT Superstars debut on the main roster on the week after WrestleMania, this year things have been different. We previously saw NXT Superstars like Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler quietly move up to RAW after WrestleMania 36, and recently it was announced that Matt Riddle will be joining SmackDown. Other than them, Chelsea Green and Dominick Dijakovic are also on their way to the main roster.

Now as per the latest rumors, two more top NXT Superstars could soon be leaving the brand to join either RAW or SmackDown - the Velveteen Dream and Io Shirai. Both these Superstars will be challenging for the NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship respectively at NXT TakeOver: In Your House this Sunday. If the reports of them moving up are indeed true, it would mean that they won't be walking out with the titles around their waists.

Velveteen Dream talking to Prince from his mirror was incredible. 😂 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QcJLbSj2gh — ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) June 4, 2020

The Velveteen Dream will take on Adam Cole for the NXT Championship in a Backlot Brawl, with the added stipulation that if Cole wins, Dream won't be able to challenge for the NXT title again until Cole remains the champion. Io Shirai, on the other hand, will compete in a triple-threat for the NXT Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

