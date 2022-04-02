Last-minute WrestleMania 38 rumors: Top star to back out of his match? Plans changed for Seth Rollins, Two top female stars returning

We are less than 24 hours away from The Show of Shows, WWE's biggest night (two nights) of the year, WrestleMania 38. A total of 14 matches have been announced for the show and fans are excited to see what the company has in store for them this year.

Seth Rollins' mystery WrestleMania 38 opponent is one of the most exciting storylines going into The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. However, WWE has made some changes in their plans for Rollins' match.

We also have a potential spoiler on two former women's champions possibly returning and an update on the status of Alexa Bliss. Lastly, we'll take a look at the current favorite to win the Night Two main event - the championship unification match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

To get you all ready and geared up for the Grandest Stage of Them All, here are the top last-minute rumors for WWE WrestleMania 38. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same and predictions for the show.

#5 Could Cody Rhodes still back out of WrestleMania 38?

For almost a month now, rumors have been doing the rounds of former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes returning to WWE and facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. PWInsider has also confirmed that Rhodes signed with WWE a couple of weeks ago.

However, Dave Meltzer recently revealed that there are people close to Rhodes who believe that he could still back out of his rumored WrestleMania match.

"Depending on who it is, it better be somebody good because…everyone expects it and they kind of have to deliver it I suppose. If it's not him, it's his choosing, it's not theirs. They believe it's him. They believe that's the guy. If for whatever reason he backs out because he's going to back out, I don't expect that to happen, but I know people close to him who do so what the hell. We'll have to see how it plays out," said Dave Meltzer.

Meanwhile, Rollins has been having some fun via his social media by teasing several unexpected names as his WrestleMania mystery opponent including the likes of Goldberg, John Cena, Bayley, The Rock, and even WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself.

#4 Change in plans for Seth Rollins' match

Speaking of Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 38 match, Dave Meltzer revealed how WWE changed plans by moving the match from Sunday (Night Two) to Saturday (Night One).

''There were also several changes made on which day which matches would be, notably the Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes [presumably] match was moved from Sunday to Saturday, and Edge vs. AJ Styles, originally on Sunday, moved to Saturday, was moved back to Sunday,'' said Meltzer.

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes, the rumored WrestleMania 38 match, looks promising and the two stars could steal the show. Who do you think would win this bout?

#3 Potential spoiler on two former women's champions returning

According to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions Asuka and Bayley have both been spotted in Dallas for the WrestleMania weekend.

"Asuka and Bayley have both been spotted in Dallas for Wrestlemania 38 weekend," stated Mike Johnson.

There is no confirmation yet on whether they'll be showing up at WrestleMania 38 as WWE might be saving their big returns for the RAW or SmackDown after The Show of Shows.

Bayley and Asuka have been away from WWE television for quite some time due to their injuries and their return would surely be a huge boost for WWE's women's division.

#2 Update on Alexa Bliss' status

Another major star from the women's division that has been away from WWE television for some time is Alexa Bliss. She returned to the company earlier this year and fans were hoping for her to be involved in a major WrestleMania feud. However, she has no match planned for WrestleMania 38 and looks set to miss the show.

According to PWInsider, Bliss has not been spotted in Dallas, which could hint that there are no plans for her at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The former RAW and SmackDown women's champion last competed at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. But was unable to win the number one contenders match for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship, falling just short to the eventual winner Bianca Belair.

#1 The current favorite to win the Championship Unification match

Advertised as the "Biggest WrestleMania match of all time", Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to go one-on-one with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a massive championship unification match on Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

According to the current betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline, Reigns is the favorite to win his match against Brock Lesnar and become the new WWE Unified Champion. The betting odds are as follows:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-350 favorite)

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (+225 underdog)

The WWE Universe is loving the new babyface version of Brock Lesnar, who is himself clearly enjoying his current run in WWE. As for The Tribal Chief, he has been absolutely phenomenal since his heel turn and has held the Universal Championship for over 575 days now.

