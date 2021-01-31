Last-minute WWE Royal Rumble rumors: Controversial finish planned, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins' return status

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is a little over 24 hours away and it's time for the WWE Universe to start preparing themselves for the annual extravaganza of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. 30 men and 30 women will compete in two Royal Rumble matches respectively, with the winner getting a title match at WrestleMania 37 against the champion of their choosing.

The rumor mill is at its productive best as speculations are pouring in all over the internet as to who could show up in the Royal Rumble match this year and who could end up winning it and cementing their names in the history books.

To get you all ready for the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, here are five last-minute rumors that could end up having a huge impact on the show this Sunday. Comment down and let us know your predictions for the pay-per-view.

#5 Brock Lesnar's WWE contract and return status ahead of Royal Rumble 2021

One of the biggest names speculated to appear at Royal Rumble this Sunday is that of Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate was last seen on WWE TV at last year's WrestleMania 36 where he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. However, the shocking news came in August 2020 revealing that Brock Lesnar's WWE contract has expired and he is a 'free agent'.

As per Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar is still a free agent and hasn't signed a new contract with WWE. He is also not currently scheduled to return at WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday.

Brock Lesnar entered the Royal Rumble match last year as the WWE Champion, and dominated the first half of the match, making a record 13 straight eliminations, before getting thrown out of the ring by Drew McIntyre, the eventual winner, and the current WWE Champion.