Logan Paul wins despite defeat, big rematch teased, former champion joins popular faction? - Multiple takeaways from WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE held its fourth Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5, 2022, at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event witnessed the presence of several top superstars, including Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

While a few matches were not very impressive, others forced the crowd in attendance to chant, "this is awesome." Meanwhile, the results of some of these matches hold several indications of how WWE could shape up in the upcoming weeks.

Here are multiple takeaways from WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

A Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley rematch?

WWE kicked off Crown Jewel with the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Surprisingly, Lashley appeared to dominate The Beast Incarnate. He was even very close to defeating the 10-time World Champion after putting him in The Hurt Lock.

However, the finish was somewhat controversial as Lesnar used the turnbuckle to push himself back and fall on his opponent to pin him. Following the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar and put him again in The Hurt Lock.

The controversial finish to the opening bout indicates that the two superstars would probably have another match in the future. Since they both have defeated each other once, they might have a third match to break the tie and determine the better man.

Is Nikki Cross joining Damage CTRL?

Less than two weeks ago, Nikki Cross dropped her Almost a Super Hero gimmick and reverted to her old persona, attacking Bianca Belair and Bayley. Last Monday, the 33-year-old lost to Belair on Monday Night RAW. Nevertheless, she attacked all members of Damage CTRL during the bout as they tried to distract the referee, allowing Bayley to hit Belair.

Cross again appeared at Crown Jewel to play a decisive role in the Women's Tag Team Titles match. This time, she helped Damage CTRL defeat Alexa Bliss and Asuka to recapture the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The former RAW Women's Champion's interference to help Damage CTRL was probably a surprise considering her attitude towards the group over the past two weeks. However, it might be an indication that Cross could soon become the fourth member of Bayley's faction.

The O.C still has a "Rhea problem"

Over the past few weeks, Rhea Ripley played a significant role in the feud between The Judgment Day and The O.C. After bodyslamming Luke Gallows two weeks ago, Ripley delivered a low blow to him last Monday on RAW. The Nightmare's continuous interference led The O.C to acknowledge that they have a "Rhea problem."

As the two teams squared off in a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel, Ripley was again the deciding factor as she prevented AJ Styles from delivering the Phenomenal Forearm to Finn Balor.

Instead, The Nightmare carried Styles on her shoulders before sending him face-first into the apron, allowing Balor to take advantage and hit the former WWE Champion with the Coupe De Grace for the win.

It is now clear that The O.C needs to find a quick solution to the "Rhea problem" if they want to continue their feud with The Judgment Day.

WWE continues to build Bianca Belair as an unbeatable champion

For nearly 216 days, Bianca Belair has held the RAW Women's Championship. Since returning from injury, Bayley has targeted The EST of WWE and tried to strip her from the title.

However, after losing a Ladder Match to Belair at Extreme Rules, The Role Model tried her luck again at Crown Jewel when the two squared off in a historic Last Woman Standing Match.

After a brutal battle between the two ladies, Belair emerged victorious. She trapped her opponent inside a ladder under the turnbuckle following a devastating KOD on a steel chair.

While Bayley's defeat probably hurt The Role Model's credibility, it continues to build Belair as an unbeatable champion. It seems like Triple H and his creative team are trying to make Belair the Roman Reigns of the women's division.

Logan Paul gains credibility as a serious WWE Superstar

After hosting Roman Reigns on his podcast a few weeks ago, Logan Paul challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two superstars squared off at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

While many doubted Paul, the 27-year-old once again proved that he has the talent and ability to become a top superstar. The Maverick gave an impressive performance against The Head of the Table and was very close to capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship several times during the bout.

Despite his defeat, Paul seems to be the winner of tonight's match against Reigns since it gave him the credibility he needed as a serious in-ring competitor in WWE.

