Major support from two top stars, big-name may take time away - 5 reasons why WWE's Solo Sikoa should become the next Tribal Chief

Solo Sikoa has rapidly become one of the top stars in WWE. The talented powerhouse only joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021, debuting on NXT TV in October. Despite his short tenure with the promotion, Solo has made quite the splash.

The talented Samoan was a top contender for the NXT North American Championship for most of his time with NXT, eventually even winning the belt upon being called up to WWE's main roster. While he forfeited the title, it was a stamp of how good Solo is.

Sikoa made his main roster debut at WWE Clash at the Castle, helping Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He's been a major threat on RAW and SmackDown ever since. In fact, he hasn't even been pinned yet.

The youngest Samoan on the main roster is clearly favored by management and has a big future ahead of him. In fact, there's reportedly a chance he could become the next big thing in World Wrestling Entertainment. Solo may very well replace Roman and become the new Tribal Chief of the company. Why might this happen?

Below are five reasons why WWE's Solo Sikoa should become the next Tribal Chief.

#5. Roman Reigns is part-time now and may appear even less going forward

Roman Reigns is The Tribal Chief. He's the head of The Bloodline and the face of WWE. While he's been heavily pushed as the focal point of the company for the better part of a decade, he's truly come into his own over the past two and a half years.

While Reigns is on top of the company, his schedule has slowed down considerably. He misses a handful of Premium Live Events per year, several TV tapings, and almost all live events. It could even get worse moving forward.

Many believe that The Tribal Chief may pursue a career in Hollywood. If he does, his WWE schedule will likely dwindle further. The promotion will require a new top act, and Solo could be the perfect fit to step up into the role.

#4. The powerhouse star is the youngest member of The Bloodline

The Bloodline is a dominant faction in WWE. At the group's peak, the stable featured five wrestlers and six total members. This included Solo himself, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman.

Of the six stars who were, and in most cases are still part of The Bloodline, Solo is the youngest by a considerable margin. At only 29 years old, the powerful Samoan is practically a baby compared to his peers who are all in their late 30s or older.

His youth makes him even more valuable as a top guy. If he's positioned as the next Tribal Chief, Solo could spend around a decade as a top guy before reaching the same age as the other stars of the group & Sami Zayn. The age gap alone is reason enough to consider pushing him to the top.

#3. Sikoa has already been learning under Roman directly

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Sikoa is currently being protected for a future match against Roman Reigns, at some point.



- per WWE are not wanting to have anyone beat Solo Sikoa.Sikoa is currently being protected for a future match against Roman Reigns, at some point.- per @WONF4W WWE are not wanting to have anyone beat Solo Sikoa.Sikoa is currently being protected for a future match against Roman Reigns, at some point.- per @WONF4W https://t.co/JlyKDh6V8f

As noted, Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut last year. Roman Reigns battled Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in Wales. With The Usos not there to help him, it was Solo who showed up and made sure The Tribal Chief remained champion.

Since then, Solo has often been paired at the hip with Roman. When The Bloodline runs separately, Sikoa is almost always by Reigns' side. This is partly because Solo is an excellent bodyguard, but there may be more to it too.

Solo is learning from The Head Of The Table. He's constantly there to soak up Roman's guidance and thus become better. Becoming Reigns' number one guy means Sikoa is in a position to eventually replace The Tribal Chief both in The Bloodline and in the company.

#2. Solo Sikoa is one of the most intimidating stars in WWE

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Kevin Owens sold that Samoan spike from Solo Sikoa like it was pure death! My man was throwing up and everything Kevin Owens sold that Samoan spike from Solo Sikoa like it was pure death! My man was throwing up and everything https://t.co/jBkDSTAz9K

Part of Roman Reigns' success in WWE comes down to intimidation. He intimidates the rest of the locker room through various means, all of which helps him remain on top of the industry as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns is an explosive powerhouse, which naturally intimidates his foes. He has a bad attitude, which also has a similar effect. On top of it all, Reigns is incredibly successful and a major star, thus adding a new level of pressure on his opponents.

Solo Sikoa doesn't have the longevity of being the top guy that Roman has, but he's quickly become one of the most intimidating stars on the roster. The fear he strikes at his opponents, and potentially his stablemates, could be precisely what the next Tribal Chief will need.

#1. The Usos will likely stand by Solo

Sometimes fans focus too much on one member of The Bloodline. While Roman Reigns is the top star in the company and the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he's not the only star in the company or in the stable.

It could be argued that The Usos are the lifeblood of the group. They've had a dominant career and record-setting title reign just like The Tribal Chief, while often being the sole reason that he retained his position on top of the card. Their support helps keep Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief.

Thankfully, Solo will likely have that same support. The twins are Sikoa's older brothers, and there's a sense of loyalty between the three. While Jimmy and Jey may not stand beside Sami Zayn or anybody else in the company, they will likely follow Solo's lead.

