Monday Night Raw, July 9, 2018: Predictions for Extreme Rules’ Go-Home Show

Punit Kanuga

Strowman has been unstoppable over the last one year

The upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw is going to be the go home show for the Extreme Rules PPV. Fans around the planet would expect a certain degree of “extremeness” from the show to set the tone for the event scheduled for next Sunday.

Last week’s episode ended on a bizarre note when Braun Strowman threw Kevin Owens off the stage. As the night closed, fans witnessed the medical officials wrapping the victim’s body on a stretcher.

Speaking of the other rivalries, Dolph Ziggler will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against the former-champion, Seth Rollins, in a 30-minute Iron Man match. However, with Drew McIntyre in the corner of the reigning champion, the “Architect” needs to come up with a plan in order to regain the championship.

Although Roman Reigns was involved in two matches in the previous episode of Raw, none of them ended in a way which he would have liked. However, the night had a gift for him as Kurt Angle scheduled the match between him and Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules.

Taking all these combustible elements into account, here are the predictions for the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.

#1 Will Reigns claim back his yard?

Roman was decimated last week by the Revival.

For two weeks in a row, Roman Reigns is humiliated and assaulted by the Revival. Two weeks ago, he lost to the duo thanks to a quick roll up. Last week, he was hurled by them in both of his matches.

The “Big Dog” should be looking to gain momentum ahead of his match at Extreme Rules. The best thing for him to do that will be to challenge Revival to a handicap match and gain a victory. This will help him send a strong message to his opponent at the Extreme Rules.

If this match indeed takes place, Bobby Lashley will be very interested in this match. Will Reigns get distracted if Bobby decided to interfere, or will he be able to claim back his yard?