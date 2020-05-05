WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Ranking all 6 competitor's chances of winning the Men's Ladder Match

The stage is set for Money in the Bank.

Money in the Bank is less than a week away and now we know all the six participants in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, following the Last Chance Gauntlet Match on RAW. It seems poised for a number of Superstars to reach for the top of WWE Headquarters and grab the Money in the Bank briefcase.

This will be the most unique Money in the Bank ladder match in history, along with the Women's Ladder Match which will be taking place simultaneously at the Titan Towers. And after the success of the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches at WrestleMania, maybe we should get excited about this.

As mentioned above, this match can go in several different directions and most of the six-man field can feasibly win the Money in the Bank contract. It all depends on how the rest of the year will pan out in WWE's eyes.

Here are all six competitors and their chances of winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, ranked from least likely to most likely.

#6 Otis

Who would have thought?

Even a couple of months ago, the thought of Otis being in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match would be laughed at. But since then, he has gotten more and more over as a singles competitor and earned his WrestleMania moment by beating Dolph Ziggler and sharing a kiss with Mandy Rose.

Otis defeated the same opponent to qualify for Money in the Bank. However, there is hardly any chance that the Heavy Machinery star wins the briefcase. While he could very well win tag team gold with Tucker, Otis has a very visible ceiling as a singles act.

Besides, WWE needs tag teams right now and there is hardly any as popular as Heavy Machinery on the roster. As crazy as 2020 has already been for WWE, there is no way Otis will become the Universal Champion.