WWE Money in the Bank: Top 8 Matches in the PPV's history

Money in the Bank has been one of WWE's best annual events.

Ever since it became a pay-per-view in 2010, Money in the Bank has become one of the most awaited parts of the WWE calendar. The annual Money in the Bank Ladder Match has been a source of excitement, in the form of crazy bumps and future stars.

But despite its star-making nature, there is much to this pay-per-view than the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Over the past ten years, we have seen a lot of memorable matches and moments at Money in the Bank, both with and without ladders.

Several matches on this list contributed to making Money in the Bank the fifth-biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year, thanks to their quality and magnitude. The legacy of WWE Money in the Bank will forever include classic main event matches, to go with the signature titular contest. Here are the eight best matches in the history of Money in the Bank as a pay-per-view.

But first, here are a couple of honorable mentions.

Randy Orton vs Christian (Money in the Bank 2011)

The Shield vs The Usos (Money in the Bank 2013)

John Cena vs AJ Styles (Money in the Bank 2016)

#8 SmackDown MITB Ladder Match (Money in the Bank 2011)

An incredible Money in the Bank ladder match.

At first glance, the 2011 Money in the Bank opener does not seem like that exciting of a match. But the eight competitors vying for the SmackDown briefcase put on a classic ladder match. It had a mix of former Champions, upper-midcarders, and underdog babyfaces.

Wade Barrett, the hot favorite to win the match, was joined by his former team-mates, Heath Slater and Justin Gabriel. Kane had the Money in the Bank experience, while Sheamus and Cody Rhodes were on their own upward trajectories on the Blue brand.

These Superstars were great, showing off an impressive variety of ladder-based offense. The biggest spot of the match was Sheamus viciously power bombing Sin Cara through a ladder bridged between the ring and the announce table.

However, the night belonged to Daniel Bryan. His victory came as a shock, the very first step in what would eventually be the greatest ascent to main-event glory of the modern era. This moment, coupled with the fine action that preceded it, makes this one of the greatest Money in the Bank ladder matches of all-time.