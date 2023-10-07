Multiple stars return, The Bloodline wins big match: 4 last-minute predictions for WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE Fastlane 2023 is just around the corner, set to take place on October 7, 2023. The main show will start at 8 PM EST in the United States, with the kickoff show scheduled for 7 PM EST. The card for this premium live event is packed with matches, including a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In addition, names like John Cena and Cody Rhodes are also scheduled for their respective matches. Anticipation is running high among fans as the show is likely to bring multiple surprises. With that being said, let's discuss four last-minute predictions for this year's Fastlane PLE.

#4. Randy Orton, Carlito & Jade Cargill made their presence felt at Fastlane 2023

Expand Tweet

One major last-minute prediction is associated with potential returns and the debut of Jade Cargill at the event. Randy Orton is also a name that might finally make his long-awaited comeback to the Stamford-based Promotion, with Fastlane being the ideal location for it. The Viper could confront Seth Rollins after his World Heavyweight Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Moreover, Carlito is another name expected to make his return at tonight's premium live event. Carlito may not only return at Fastlane but also join forces with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar against Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits. This possibility arose as LWO members got injured, and the United States Champion revealed he would call somebody for the match.

Regarding Jade Cargill, according to reports, she is already at the location of Fastlane PLE, which essentially could confirm her WWE debut on the show.

#3. The Bloodline wins the tag team match thanks to Roman Reigns at Fastlane 2023

John Cena and LA Knight are set to team up against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023. However, the match could potentially end with an unexpected victory for the Samoan faction, with some assistance from The Head of the Table himself.

The reason behind The Bloodline's potential victory could be to strengthen the connection between Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and also to help Jimmy regain the confidence of The Tribal Chief.

One possible ending scenario could involve either Roman Reigns or someone else interfering in the match, resulting in The Bloodline Enforcer pinning The Cenation Leader.

This would potentially set the stage for a singles clash between Sikoa and Cena, a matchup that has been teased by the company, even on the recent edition of SmackDown.

#2. The Judgment Day retains the Undisputed tag team titles at Fastlane 2023

Many are predicting that The Judgment Day might lose their Undisputed Tag Team titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane PLE. However, the company might opt for an unexpected twist by having the villainous faction retain their titles. The potential reason for this could be that the company has no plans to end the RAW faction right now.

However, the match could end with a cliffhanger ending, but the ultimate conclusion could still favor Damian Priest and Finn Balor as, despite losing the match via disqualification, they would retain their championship.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura finally ends Seth Rollin's title reign at Fastlane 2023

At Fastlane 2023, fans might be in for an unexpected surprise with Shinsuke Nakamura winning the World Heavyweight Championship in the Last Man Standing match. This would mark the second clash between these two superstars, despite The Visionary's clean victory at Payback 2023. So, another rematch could potentially put an end to Seth Rollins' World title reign.

Moreover, the injury angle of The Visionary might also play a crucial role in the conclusion of this match.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.