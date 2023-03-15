Baron Corbin shares one-word reaction to video of him being humiliated on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has been having a difficult time on RAW as of late.

He was traded from SmackDown last year, along with his former manager JBL, in exchange for the legendary Rey Mysterio. Rey was tired of battling with his son in The Judgment Day and Triple H orchestrated the trade. Corbin's time on WWE RAW has been a complete disaster and he has already been abandoned by JBL.

Baron desperately tried to talk The Miz into allowing him to co-host WrestleMania 39 with him and The A-Lister decided to watch his match against Seth Rollins from the commentary table. Corbin was soundly defeated by The Visionary on last night's episode of the red brand and will not be joining The Miz as a WrestleMania host. To make matters worse, the promotion is now tweeting out embarrassing moments from his past.

Shotzi is celebrating her 31st birthday today and WWE tweeted a throwback video of her blasting Corbin in a sensitive area with her tank. Corbin was then robbed by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode before Kevin Owens rescued him. The 38-year-old took to Twitter to react to the video with a one-word message.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Baron Corbin should step up to management

WWE is exceptional at creating larger-than-life superstars, but sometimes a talented superstar gets underutilized and opportunities pass them by.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, industry veteran Vince Russo stated that there are several talents that aren't being booked properly and suggested that Baron Corbin be the superstar to step up and say something about it.

"One of these guys have to step up and Corbin may be the perfect guy and you know, in a semi-shoot, 'Look what you have done to my career. I was a professional athlete, I was making X-amount of dollars and I come over here and you put me in a position where I'm a clown.' One person has to do that. One person, why not let it be Corbin?" said Vince Russo. [22:00-23:09]

Baron Corbin has spent more than a decade with the promotion. He signed with NXT in 2012 and made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32. He has been Constable Corbin, King Corbin, Sad Corbin, and Happy Corbin during his career.

Baron Corbin also won the King of the Ring in 2019, Money in the Bank in 2017, and is a former United States Champion. Time will tell if he can turn things around on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

