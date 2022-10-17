[Watch] When WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart claimed Goldberg owed him $16 million

In a throwback video, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart claimed that Goldberg owed him $16 million.

Bret Hart and Goldberg shared the WCW locker room for a few years in the late 1990s. In December 1999, the two wrestlers squared off in a No Disqualification WCW World Heavyweight Championship match at Starrcade. During the bout, Goldberg kicked Hart in the head, resulting in the Canadian suffering a career-ending concussion.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes in 2019, Hart claimed that Goldberg owed him $16 million. Wrestling News's Twitter account recently shared the throwback video, captioning it: "Bret Hart is still the GOAT."

"I don't know that he [Goldberg] even (...) cares that he cost me, honestly, cost me $16 million in like two seconds and ended my career. And when I hear about Bill Goldberg going to Saudi Arabia, making $3 million for a 10-minute match in Saudi Arabia, I go, you think he would have called me up and said, 'here, I'm going to send you something for it. You know, he's never thought of me once since I got hurt. And it bothers me a little bit to see all these guys go down, go there, and make enrmous sums of money for a couple minutes work," Hart said. (8:15 - 8:57)

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently addressed his relationship with Bret Hart

Bret Hart spent about 13 years as a regular competitor in WWE before leaving the company in 1997 following an incident known as the Montreal Screwjob.

During his first stint in the Stamford-based company, The Hitman had real-life heat with Shawn Michaels. HBK was also involved in the Montreal Screwjob incident, which resulted in more animosity between him and Hart.

However, the two legends buried the hatchet a few years ago. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Michaels addressed his mended friendship with The Hitman:

"It means a lot to both of us when we see each other now, and I always appreciate he always looks at me and says, 'We're good. We're good, Shawn,' and that means a lot because I know it's genuine. Bret doesn't say stuff just to say it. Bret is not a mincer of words, and he means that. It's one of those things, you don't wanna go the rest of your life not having that healed," HBK said. [17:02 – 17:33]

