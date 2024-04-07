Charlotte Flair, Maxxine Dupri, and others react to injured WWE Superstar's stunning new look

Charlotte Flair, Maxxine Dupri, and many other WWE Superstars have reacted to an injured superstar's stunning new look during WrestleMania weekend.

The build-up to this year's WrestleMania has captivated wrestling fans. However, some key names will not be competing at the show due to injury. Shotzi has been out of action since February with a torn ACL. She appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony following SmackDown last night. Another injured superstar who was present at last night's ceremony was Charlotte Flair.

The SmackDown star took to social media today to show off her look inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Bull Nakano.

Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, and more stars commented on Shotzi's post and said she looked great. Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and many more stars liked the post as well as seen in the image below.

Stars react to Shotzi's post on Instagram.

Before Shotzi got injured, her tag team partner Charlotte Flair also went down with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus last December. The 32-year-old star revealed that she and Flair were supposed to go after the Women's Tag Team Championship, however, those plans were nixed after Charlotte's injury.

WWE star opens up about her relationship with Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are two of the greatest female WWE Superstars in history and are a part of the group known as The Four Horsewomen.

Speaking with TMZ ahead of WrestleMania XL, Becky Lynch discussed her current relationship with Charlotte Flair. The Man noted that Flair has been an important part of her journey. She said that they both have hurt each other in the past but have come out on the other side as friends

"She's [Charlotte] been a huge part of my journey in every capacity and such an important part as best friends then as enemies and a fallout. I talk about that from my perspective. Also, the undercurrent of all of it is love, right? Because it's always the people that you love the most that maybe hurt you the most and I know I've hurt her, and it's been reciprocal. I think when you can come back from all of that, that's a special thing," said Lynch.

You can check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see who walks out of The Show of Shows as champion.

