"CM Punk is so coming back" - WWE Universe has outrageously hilarious reactions to former champion's bold statement

CM Punk's run in WWE was groundbreaking at the time, and his legend only grew when he stepped out of the limelight for seven years. In his final years of wrestling for Vince McMahon, though, there were quite a few low points from a storyline standpoint, according to many fans.

One of the least celebrated rivalries of his career, despite being an important one, is the one with Ryback over the WWE Championship. The feud dragged on for months, with a triple-threat bout featuring John Cena at Survivor Series 2012. This win marked one year for Punk as champion.

Ryback recently made a bold statement regarding The Second City Savior's rumored WWE comeback, where The Big Guy stated that if Punk does, in fact, show up in Chicago tonight, he will retire for good. While this simply could have been a light-hearted comment he made, the fans have taken the opportunity to have some fun with it.

Here are some fan reactions to Ryback's proclamation:

Fan reactions

Another fan followed up on all the speculation from the last few weeks, connecting random things before concluding that CM Punk is returning tonight at Allstate Arena in Chicago. In this context, Survivor Series: WarGames sponsor Ruffles chips were used as a reference:

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, Ryback took to social media to address his decade-long animosity with CM Punk off-screen. The Big Guy offered to extend the proverbial olive branch and even stated that he is rooting for the former's success in the wrestling business.

Will CM Punk continue wrestling in another promotion instead?

Sportskeeda's Bill Apter recently touched on The Straight Edge Superstar's current situation on The Wrestling Time Machine.

Much like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, the legendary wrestling journalist also feels that CM Punk is better off at TNA instead of the two companies that did him dirty, so to speak:

"I just have the feeling that TNA would be a good spot for him at this time to help that company grow and for him to be comfortable," Bill Apter said.

The veteran also pointed to the value a superstar of Punk's caliber brings to TNA. According to the journalist, the Tennessee-based promotion could use him to grow their brand:

"I think, you know, with the reorganization of TNA and everything that, everybody I talked to backstage loved having him there, and he felt like part of the family. Who knows? I mean, maybe that would be their ticket to growing their product again."

You can watch the entire video below:

At the end of the day, it's best to keep expectations at bay as the hometown hero is less likely to show up at Survivor Series. A recent report disclosed that Triple H was unhappy with fans speculating to this degree.

Do you think CM Punk chants will affect the Thanksgiving event tonight? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here