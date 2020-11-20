Drew McIntyre to appear on SmackDown tonight for a special segment

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to win back the WWE Championship. With his victory, he replaced Orton at WWE Survivor Series and will face the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McIntyre and Reigns had a confrontation last week on SmackDown and the new WWE Champion is all set to appear on SmackDown tonight as well.

As announced by WWE, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will have a contract signing on Friday Night SmackDown tonight for their mega-match at WWE Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see how things go down and whether we will see a preview of what to expect this Sunday.

What else will go down on WWE SmackDown tonight?

WWE has also announced the return of Daniel Bryan for tonight's episode of SmackDown where he will take on Jey Uso, who injured him three weeks ago. Other than that, Seth Rollins and Murphy will go one-on-one this week in what could be the final chapter of their rivalry.

WWE will also likely announce the remaining members of Team SmackDown for Survivor Series, both for the men's and women's teams. Unlike every year, we are yet to see a classic pre-Survivor Series invasion segment and something like that might also take place on the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown.