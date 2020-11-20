Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Drew McIntyre to appear on SmackDown tonight for a special segment

WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre
WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre
Vatsal Rathod
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 20 Nov 2020, 23:47 IST
News
Advertisement

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to win back the WWE Championship. With his victory, he replaced Orton at WWE Survivor Series and will face the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McIntyre and Reigns had a confrontation last week on SmackDown and the new WWE Champion is all set to appear on SmackDown tonight as well.

As announced by WWE, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will have a contract signing on Friday Night SmackDown tonight for their mega-match at WWE Survivor Series. It will be interesting to see how things go down and whether we will see a preview of what to expect this Sunday.

What else will go down on WWE SmackDown tonight?

WWE has also announced the return of Daniel Bryan for tonight's episode of SmackDown where he will take on Jey Uso, who injured him three weeks ago. Other than that, Seth Rollins and Murphy will go one-on-one this week in what could be the final chapter of their rivalry.

WWE will also likely announce the remaining members of Team SmackDown for Survivor Series, both for the men's and women's teams. Unlike every year, we are yet to see a classic pre-Survivor Series invasion segment and something like that might also take place on the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Published 20 Nov 2020, 23:47 IST
WWE SmackDown Drew McIntyre Roman Reigns WWE Championship WWE Universal Championship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी