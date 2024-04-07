Drew McIntyre claims he’s lost his gear ahead of WrestleMania; trolls CM Punk

The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at WrestleMania XL in just over twenty-four hours. Despite the pressure of The Greatest Spectacle In Sports Entertainment, Drew McIntyre is still worried about his injured rival CM Punk.

The Scottish Psychopath will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. The Second City Saint will be on commentary. Punk vs. Rollins was reportedly the original plan until the former AEW star tore his tricep during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Since then, McIntyre has continued to take shots at the Chicago native and later went on to win the Elimination Chamber bout, replacing The Voice of the Voiceless' rumored spot against Rollins.

McIntyre recently took to X before Night One of 'Mania and trolled Punk for missing the show due to injury. He accused UPS, a global shipping company, of losing his ring gear.

"So @UPS have lost my gear before #WrestleMania As you've got no use for yours @CMPunk can I borrow some trunks?" Drew McIntyre wrote.

Expand Tweet

McIntyre has not publicly responded to Punk as of this writing. However, the former AEW World Champion did take a shot at both champion and challenger ahead of Sunday's big title match.

Damian Priest to cash in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania?

Damian Priest is going into WrestleMania XL with a guaranteed title shot inside of his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Judgment Day member will also be in action tonight as he and Finn Balor defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match.

There's been a lot of speculation about Priest cashing in during the weekend. Rhea Ripley teased a big title win for The Archer of Infamy, while Logan Paul warned Priest about coming for his title.

Speaking on his Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE star Matt Morgan said he could see Priest cash in on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship if Drew McIntyre does not re-sign with the company.

"[I think if Drew doesn't re-sign, that would be my most logical ending that Seth wins and then Damian Priest cashes in] Good call. If he doesn't really sign, that's a great alternative actually," Matt Morgan said. [From 40:05 to 40:15]

McIntyre's contract will reportedly expire following WrestleMania and currently, there is no word whether he signed a new contract with the company or not.

Priest and Balor will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against five other RAW and SmackDown tag teams in tonight's Six-Pack Ladder Match. Their opponents are Awesome Truth, DIY, A-Town Down Under, The New Day, and New Catch Republic.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Who will win at WrestleMania XL? The challenger, Drew McIntyre The current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins 0 votes View Discussion