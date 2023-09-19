Drew McIntyre sends cryptic message to 38-year-old superstar ahead of WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has delivered a cryptic message ahead of his clash against a 38-year-old superstar tonight on WWE RAW.

Cody Rhodes was the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Payback on September 2nd. The American Nightmare shockingly announced that Jey Uso was the newest member of WWE RAW. The former Bloodline member received a tremendous reaction from the crowd but has received the cold shoulder from most of the locker room.

Jey Uso's time in The Bloodline has led to him making many enemies, including Drew McIntyre. Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, McIntyre took to social media to share a video before his match against Jey Uso.

The 38-year-old shared a highlight reel of The Bloodline brutally attacking him with Jey Uso's theme music playing over the footage as seen in the video below.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo not happy with Drew McIntyre's booking

Vince Russo recently discussed the promotion's booking of Drew McIntyre and claimed that it is difficult to care about his current storylines.

McIntyre has been involved in a tag team with Matt Riddle in recent weeks on the red brand. The duo were in a rivalry with The Viking Raiders but The New Day kept getting involved. McIntyre accidentally launched an office chair at Xavier Woods' face on the August 28th edition of WWE RAW and went on to defeat the 37-year-old last week in a singles match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that McIntyre has everything going for him as a superstar but it is difficult to get invested in the storylines he is involved in at the moment.

"Again bro, Drew is jealous of Kofi because he won his title in front of people? This is so ridiculous." Russo continued, "We come here and the reason for this match is because Kofi won his title in front of people? I don't know what the outcome is. I don't know who I'm supposed to care about. I don't know why I'm supposed to care about them. I'm a big fan of Drew McIntyre, he could be a movie star. Drew McIntyre has everything in the world going for him but there's no reason to care about whatever they're trying to do here." [From 12:12 - 13:21]

Matt Riddle has been off of television as of late due to a personal issue. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for McIntyre on WWE RAW and if the duo will reunite when Riddle returns to television.

