"I need to prove that I'm better than him" - Top WWE star on challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title

Shinsuke Nakamura believes he has to change his strategy to defeat Seth Rollins at WWE Fastlane.

Nakamura and Rollins have been feuding for several weeks. The Japanese Superstar challenged The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship at Payback. However, he failed to capture the title. The two superstars will go head-to-head again in a Last Man Standing match for the title tonight at Fastlane.

In an interview with wrestlingnews.co ahead of Fastlane, Nakamura claimed he would have to change his strategy to beat Rollins. The Japanese star stated that he needs to prove that he is better than The Visionary.

"I think I need to change the strategy to beat him. Also I need to prove that I'm better than him. I'm not enough to beat Seth Rollins so I need to show why I'm here, why I'm fighting. I need to express everything. I have a lot of feeling, frustration, madness. I'm gonna put all my emotion [in the match at Fastlane]," he said.

The 43-year-old added:

"I'm gonna put everything into the match. Of course. I'm gonna put everything, what I can do [tonight]. Not kind of, it's one of the biggest matches of my career. I forgot about the past, I need to focus now."

Will Seth Rollins lose the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Fastlane?

Seth Rollins has held the World Heavyweight Championship since May when he defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions in the World Heavyweight Title tournament finals. However, Bill Apter now believes The Visionary will lose it to Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, the legendary journalist predicted that Rollins would recapture the Survivor Series title.

"I think what's going to happen is Nakamura is going to win, and I think in November, Survivor Series, Seth Rollins comes back and regains the title," he said. [08:06 to 08:22]

Who do you think will walk out of Fastlane with the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

