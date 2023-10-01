"I have zero confidence in the creative over there" - Disco Inferno warns released WWE Superstar against signing with AEW

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently spoke about the possibility of former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler signing with AEW.

In the wake of the WWE-UFC merger, The Showoff was shockingly let go by the company, along with 20 more superstars, as part of the talent cuts. Immediately after, rumors began swirling that the 43-year-old wrestling stalwart could find a potential landing spot in All Elite Wrestling.

Moreover, prior to his release, Dolph Ziggler's real-life brother Ryan Nemeth took to his Twitter/X handle to tease their reunion in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that he has no faith in AEW creative and doubts if Dolph Ziggler will be utilized to his full potential there:

"No [On if he sees Dolph Ziggler as the main eventer in AEW]. I don't have any confidence in any creative things in AEW...I could see him coming out and wrestling for the International Championship. And like then you don't see him for two weeks, that's what I think they would do with Dolph Ziggler. I have zero confidence in the creative over there," Inferno said.

Inferno also raised concerns about Tony Khan potentially burying The Showstopper:

"They would bring him in and put him in a position to lose it to the guys on the roster that he should not be losing to. That is what I think they would do with Dolph Ziggler. I bet that happens if they sign him. We'll be talking about this like three months from now," he added. [From 01:22 to 03:40]

Jim Ross thinks WWE will bring back Dolph Ziggler

Despite closing the chapter on a 19-year run with the Stamford-based promotion, Jim Ross believes the company could re-hire Dolph Ziggler down the line.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the AEW commentator predicted that The Showoff could return to his old stomping grounds in a different role:

"I don't know that he's permanently gonna be gone from WWE. I think once the dust settles and you start thinking about roles that he could fill, and there are many, not just wrestling […] Ziggler's a star, and you don't just cast stars to the side. So I'm predicting that Ziggler gets back in the game of WWE in some role, but a different role than wrestling."

Only time will tell whether Dolph Ziggler will return to the global juggernaut anytime soon or he will sign with All Elite Wrestling. Even if he doesn't go back, The Showoff is a shoo-in to earn his spot in the WWE Hall of Fame someday.

