Former two-time WWE Women's Champion Carlene Denise Moore-Begnaud, better known by her ring name Jazz, has revealed the two names who could do the honors for her Hall of Fame induction.

Jazz is in the history books as the last person to hold the Women's Championship under the WWF banner and the first to hold it under WWE when the company's name changed back in 2002. Aside from her stint with the Stamford-based promotion, she also famously held the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) World Women's Championship for over 900 days.

The 49-year-old legend recently spoke on Busted Open Radio, where she named Paul Heyman and/or Tommy Dreamer as people she would want to induct her. For those unaware, her wrestling roots began in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in 1998, where Heyman was the CEO.

"I always said, if I ever get inducted, I would love for either [Tommy] Dreamer or Paul [Heyman] to induct me. Philadelphia would be great. That was my debut in ECW."

As for getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Jazz stated:

"That’s everyone’s dream, I would assume, you know? Yeah, I most definitely, I just — all I ask is, if I’m going to receive that honor, I would just like to receive it while I’m still alive. That’s all I ask. Let me be able to walk up and accept that honor." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Will @AXEtheMercenary Happy 18th Anniversary to @Phenom_Jazz vs @trishstratuscom vs. @AmyDumas at WrestleMania X8. Trish & Lita's only Mania bout together, Lita's only Mania match, Jazz was the first black woman to walk into Mania as WWE Women's Champion to walk and walked out Champ. #AndStill Happy 18th Anniversary to @Phenom_Jazz vs @trishstratuscom vs. @AmyDumas at WrestleMania X8. Trish & Lita's only Mania bout together, Lita's only Mania match, Jazz was the first black woman to walk into Mania as WWE Women's Champion to walk and walked out Champ. #AndStill https://t.co/2x4i54qeQh

Jazz briefly returned to the Stamford-based promotion during the WWE vs. ECW Head-to-Head show on June 7, 2004, but has since never competed on-screen for WWE, being relegated to only house show appearances.

She was ultimately released by the company on January 18, 2007. After a five-month stint with IMPACT Wrestling between November 2020 and April 2021, she retired from the in-ring competition.

The 49-year-old legend's former rivals have returned to WWE TV

Trish Stratus and Lita simultaneously (and unsuccessfully) challenged Jazz to a Women's Championship triple threat match at WrestleMania 18 in 2002. In fact, it was Trish who Jazz wound up defeating to capture her first title in the global juggernaut.

While Stratus resurfaced on Monday Night RAW this week, Lita won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Becky Lynch on the same episode. The trio celebrated alongside The Man's husband Seth Rollins after RAW went off the air.

The company is yet to announce the class of 2023 Hall of Fame, which is scheduled to take place on March 31 in Los Angeles, California.

