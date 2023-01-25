John Cena being on the cover of WWE 2K23 highlights a problem in the Stamford-based company, says former superstar

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently commented on John Cena being on the cover of the company's latest video game, WWE 2K23.

John Cena was the face of the Stamford-based company for over a decade. However, the Leader of the Cenation has transitioned into a part-time superstar over the past few years. Despite this, 2K Games recently confirmed that the 16-time world champion will be on the cover of the new WWE 2K23 video game, which is set to be released in March.

During the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree commented on Cena being on the cover of the video game, stating that it seemingly highlights a problem in the Stamford-based company.

"Maybe it shows a lack of star power, perhaps," he said. [54: 44 - 54:53]

John Cena recently returned to in-ring action in WWE

After over a year of absence, John Cena returned to in-ring action last month on the final SmackDown episode in 2022. Mr. Hustle, Loyalty & Respect teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns in a tag team match.

Several reports have recently suggested that the 16-time world champion could return again to compete at WrestleMania 39. Among the rumored opponents for Cena is Austin Theory. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the Leader of the Cenation should not put over the current United States Champion.

"I'm gonna say this right now. If John Cena puts over Austin Theory, he's an absolute idiot. I'll tell you that right now, bro. With all due respect, he's an idiot. Because he's not putting over a guy that's over," he said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

