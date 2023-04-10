John Cena's former WWE rival reacts to meeting him backstage at WrestleMania 39

WWE legend John Cena came up short against United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. Elsewhere on the Saturday night card, Seth Rollins laid waste to Logan Paul after months of torment from the latter.

Cena and Rollins have a rich history in WWE during the latter's formative years in the Stamford-based promotion. The duo even headlined SummerSlam 2015 in a Winner Takes All match with the WWE and United States Championships on the line.

On the Road to WrestleMania 39, Seth Rollins shared his take on the impact of John Cena in the wrestling world despite his consistent absence. The Visionary took to Twitter recently, reacting to Ryan Satin's post about the two former world champions' meeting backstage at SoFi Stadium:

"We've come a long way," wrote Rollins.

Hall of Famer called Seth Rollins the "Shakespeare" of WWE

Prior to Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins in Hollywood, Booker T discussed the first-ever clash on his The Hall of Fame podcast.

During the conversation, the wrestling legend emphasized The Visionary's storytelling skills and why the IMPAULSIVE podcaster should "follow" Rollins in their bout.

"He's [Seth Rollins] a storyteller, man. That's been his greatest attribute, I think. People don't look at that, because he is an awesome talent, that can do just about anything in the ring as well, from a physical perspective, but the guy understands what this business really is," Booker T said. "The talent is in the ring. All he [Logan Paul] has to do is keep his ears open. He's in the ring with Shakespeare. All he has to do is follow."

Ultimately, their bout exceeded high expectations, according to many fans. Logan Paul recently revealed that his eyesight went blurry during the match.

While it remains unclear where the two wrestlers are heading now that WrestleMania 39 is in the rearview mirror, the company has two stars in their hands that they can rely on to put forth a compelling performance no matter the venue.

Meanwhile, former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long took a savage shot at John Cena, whose bout against Theory was met with an overall mixed reception from the WWE Universe.

