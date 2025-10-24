  • home icon
  • Nic Nemeth praises WWE GOAT John Cena for his selflessness 

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 24, 2025 22:36 GMT
Nic Nemeth and John Cena have shared the WWE ring many times, as enemies and allies (Credit: WWE.com)
Nic Nemeth and John Cena have shared the WWE ring many times, as enemies and allies (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE legend John Cena is less than two months away from hanging up his boots. Cena has attempted to honor all the names who were vital to cementing his legacy in his 20+ year career, whether it's getting one last match out of rivals like Randy Orton or CM Punk, or using the signature moves of Kurt Angle or Edge. His selflessness continues to shine through, something Nic Nemeth spoke on recently.

Cena was the face of WWE for nearly two decades, emerging as a top presence in the Ruthless Aggression Era and continuing to carry the promotion through the PG Era and beyond. As the top draw in a business that, at the time, was completely dominated by WWE in the United States, Cena was called on many times by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. To date, Cena's answered over 650 wishes, be it as WWE's top star or DC's Peacemaker.

Nic Nemeth spoke with El Paso, Texas's KVIA ABC-7 ahead of TNA's next big PPV event, Final Destination, on December 5. When asked about John Cena, Nemeth praised his former co-worker's willingness to give.

"I think a few years ago they started calling him the greatest of all time, and you gotta go with it because he's done so much, given back to so many different people. What he stands for is something... There was this Attitude Era, and almost nobody came out of it, and we had John [Cena]. We had to lean on John for so many different things for 15-20 years. And having him go above and beyond, become an even bigger star to the world...but the best part to me is when he grants those wishes or when he comes back to WWE and gives back or when he's giving somebody advice behind the scenes," said Nic Nemeth [5:54-6:26]
Nemeth also mentioned a match at Madison Square Garden, where he and John Cena convinced Vince McMahon to "give the fans what they deserved" at the cost of $500,000.

John Cena continues to give back to WWE's next generation

The 17-time World Champion has four dates left, ending with his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13th. While he can't step into the ring with every member of the roster before his time is finally up, it doesn't mean he's not trying to guide the future main eventers.

Earlier this week, John Cena was at the PC, where many of WWE's up-and-comers had a chance to pick his brain. Blake Monroe, Izzi Dame, and more posted photos with the GOAT, thanking him for his time.

Even when he hangs up his khaki shorts and sneakers for good, it's clear John Cena will still be around to grant wishes and advice whenever the moment calls.

